Dominic Thiem is now one of the top 10 highest-earning ATP players of all time

Dominic Thiem has broken into the top 10 list of the highest earnering (prize-money only) ATP players of all time. With his income from the recently included Australian hardcourt swing, Thiem has replaced Marin Cilic at the 10th spot.

Dominic Thiem’s total earnings currently amount to $28,532,061, which is around $180,000 more than Cilic’s. From the Australian Open and the ATP Cup, Thiem earned a total of $368,936, making him the ninth highest earner of the year so far.

As things stand, Dominic Thiem is behind Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Pete Sampras, Stan Wawrinka, David Ferrer, Andre Agassi, and Tomas Berdych in the all-time earner's list.

It is hardly surprising that this list, like most tennis charts, is also headlined by the 'Big 3'.

The incomes of the players in the top 10 of the list are as follows:

1) Novak Djokovic - $147,751,252

2) Roger Federer - $129,946,683

3) Rafael Nadal - $123,843,596

4) Andy Murray - $61,797,815

5) Pete Sampras - $43,280,489

6) Stan Wawrinka - $34,743,203

7) David Ferrer - $31,483,911

8) Andre Agassi - $31,152,975

9)Tomas Berdych - $29,491,328

10) Dominic Thiem - $28,532,061

Dominic Thiem earned $3 million from the 2020 US Open

With age on his side, Dominic Thiem is quite likely to challenge Pete Sampras for the fifth spot by the time he calls it a day. But with Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray still around, it is doubtful whether Thiem will climb higher than that.

Moreover, the Austrian will also have to frequently contend with the likes of Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas over the next few years. All of those players are younger than the 27-year-old Thiem, and are likely to deny him a fair few titles once the 'Big 3' have retired.

Dominic Thiem will undoubtedly need a few more US Open-esque performances if he wishes climb up this list. The New York Slam provided the Austrian with his largest paycheck ever, to the tune of $3,000,000.

Several other tournaments - including very recently the Miami Open - have drastically cut down on their prize-money in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. As such, earnings will be even harder to come by for Dominic Thiem and his peers in the near future.

How do Dominic Thiem’s earnings compare with the WTA leaders?

Dominic Thiem with his 2020 US Open title

Dominic Thiem’s lifetime earnings of $28,532,061 would place him ninth in the all-time list of WTA earners. The reigning US Open champion would be behind Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber.

Interestingly, all of these players except the Williams sisters are within $10 million of Thiem’s lifetime earnings.