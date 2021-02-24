Roger Federer's outfit for comeback in Doha revealed

Pictures of Roger Federer's outfit for the upcoming Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha have been released by his apparel sponsor Uniqlo.

Federer will be making his much-awaited comeback in the Middle eastern city after being away from the sport for more than a year. The 39-year-old last played a competitive match at the 2020 Australian Open.

As of now, Roger Federer has confirmed his participation for both Qatar and Doha in March. However, he will likely have to assess his physical condition in the wake of his exertions in Doha before traveling to Dubai.

At Doha, Roger Federer will be sporting the Dry-Ex polo shirt range from Uniqlo. The Swiss' T-shirt is deep green in color, while his shorts are of a lighter hue. There's also a white variant of the shirt, with a green rim around the edge of the sleeves.

A deep green bandana, matching the color of the T-shirt, completes the outfit.

Roger Outfit for Doha! 😍 pic.twitter.com/0wdW9zcFNA — Allez Roger (@kah22jad) February 24, 2021

Roger Federer's outfit for Doha

Roger Federer's green T-shirt

Roger Federer's white T-shirt

Surprisingly, Federer’s famous 'RF' logo is not visible on his outfit yet, even though he and Uniqlo officially received permission from Nike last year to use the logo. The 'RF' logo has found its way onto the Uniqlo cap already, but it remains to be seen if that will be a part of Federer’s outfit when he takes the court in Doha.

Advertisement

The Swiss' choice of footwear and socks are yet to be disclosed, and many are wondering whether he will sport Nike trainers or finally start using footwear from the Japanese brand.

Check out Roger’s new high-performance game wear and the new iconic RF cap in matching colorway.

It’s our way of saying, “Welcome back, Roger!” #RogerReturns



🔽Learn More🔽https://t.co/JQFbYRvmXa pic.twitter.com/Zhh1cDEevA — UNIQLO_Ambassadors (@UQAmbassadors) February 24, 2021

Roger Federer is the Qatar Open's most celebrated singles player, with three titles to his name (2005, 2006 and 2011). This year, however, the Swiss legend will enter the tournament as the second seed behind Dominic Thiem.

The 2021 Qatar Open is scheduled to begin on 8 March, and the Swiss maestro is expected to take the court on the same day.

Green has been a happy color for Roger Federer in the past

Roger Federer with his 2019 Miami Open title

Advertisement

Green has been an auspicious color for Roger Federer in recent times.

Wearing a mint green T-shirt and jacket, Federer put together a memorable title run at the 2019 Miami Open. The 20-time Major champion also sported a green outfit at the 2017 Indian Wells and Miami events, winning both.

Two of Federer’s last four big titles (Slams and Masters 1000) have come wearing green. Incidentally, green is also one of Novak Djokovic's most preferred shades; the Serb has won numerous Slams sporting the color.

Having said that, it remains to be seen how Federer’s body responds to the demands of the tour after spending over a year on the sidelines. Given the tough year he has had, expecting a trophy in Qatar might be too much to ask this time around - even if he is wearing his lucky green.