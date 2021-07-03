Dominic Thiem reveals injured wrist is in a cast for "99% of the day", says US Open comeback will be "difficult"

Dominic Thiem's participation at this year's US Open is in doubt, following the wrist injury he sustained at the Mallorca Championships.

Thiem suffered the injury during his second-round match against Adrian Mannarino at the Spanish grasscourt event. That forced the Austrian forced to pull out of Wimbledon, with the recovery time expected to be more than a month.

In a recent interview with Sky, Dominic Thiem admitted that his title defense at the US Open is touch-and-go at the moment. But he also expressed hope of recovering in time to make his comeback at the event he won last year.

"It (the possibility of his comeback) will be very, very close up to the US Open. I can't guarantee anything or promise myself anything," Dominic Thiem said. "To have the comeback there would be a dream, but it will be difficult."

During the conversation, Dominic Thiem delved deeper into the anatomical side of his injury and also revealed that his hand is in a wrist splint for nearly the entire day at present.

"I have a small tear in the tendon sheath and also in the capsule around the tendon sheath," the Austrian said. "(My hand is) 99 percent of the day in a wrist splint and will remain so for next 3 weeks."

Dominic Thiem faces a race against time to be fit for the US Open

Dominic Thiem with his 2020 US Open title

Dominic Thiem had revealed the extent of his injury in a detailed statement last week, where he had also confirmed his absence from Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad. Thiem had disclosed in the statement that he would have to wear a wrist splint for another five weeks, after which he would be allowed to gradually resume training.

That means the 27-year-old will be unable to train throughout July. Most believe he will be able to regain full fitness only later in August, as he would first need to regain the muscle strength in his joint.

The US Open is scheduled for a 30 August start, so Dominic Thiem won't have much time to play tune-up events ahead of the Major. As things stand, there is significant doubt over his participation in the Rogers Cup and the Cincinnati Masters, given that they are both scheduled mid-August.

Thiem could possibly take part in the Winston-Salem Open, which is scheduled for a 22 August start. But it remains to be seen if that will give the Austrian enough match practice as he looks to defend his maiden Slam title.

Given how Dominic Thiem has cast doubt over his US Open participation itself, there is a chance he could miss the American hardcourt swing altogether. In such a scenario, the Austrian could next be seen in action during the European indoor hardcourt swing, which starts in September.

