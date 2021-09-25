Dominic Thiem's former manager Herwig Straka says he hopes the Austrian "plays as well as possible again, as soon as possible"

Dominic Thiem's former manager Herwig Straka recently disclosed that he's had little contact with the Austrian since their split. At the same time, Straka also expressed optimism about his former client's return to tennis in 2022.

Dominic Thiem and Herwig Straka went their separate ways a couple of months ago, bringing to an end a two-year-long partnership. Straka, who also has a seat on the ATP Board of Directors, had revealed to a German tabloid at the time of their separation that it had become difficult for him to manage Thiem's career while he was still committed to the men's governing body.

It is pertinent to note, however, that Thiem and Straka parted ways on good terms. And on Friday, the Austrian manager talked about his former ward's future in a very positive tone.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, Herwig Straka said that he hopes for Dominic Thiem to make a full-fledged return to the courts soon.

"My greatest interest is that he plays as well as possible again, as soon as possible," Straka said.

Dominic Thiem is currently recovering from the wrist injury he suffered in Mallorca a few months ago. Based on recent reports, however, Thiem seems to be on track to compete for the big titles again next year.

Earlier on Friday, the Austrian posted a photo of Team Europe from their winning campaign at the 2019 Laver Cup, expressing his desire to return to the tournament in 2022.

"Good luck Team Europe, hope to be back next year again," Dominic Thiem said on Instagram.

A screenshot of Dominic Thiem's latest Instagram story

Dominic Thiem's former manager claims 60% of the ATP tour is vaccinated

Herwig Straka also shed some light on the COVID-19 vaccination status of ATP's top-rung players. Straka laid out some of the reasons behind the male players' apprehension towards vaccines, before asserting that nearly 60% of the ATP tour is already vaccinated.

"First, that they don't know what is happening when they are vaccinated - if they have to take a break, it has an impact on their athletic performance," Straka said. "Second, because they are so much on different continents on the go, there is often no chance that you will get the same vaccine four or five weeks later."

"The further back you go, the less they get vaccinated, we are generally with almost 60 percent vaccination coverage on the tour," he added.

