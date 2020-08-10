Dominic Thiem confirmed recently that he will be at the US Open this year if it takes place. The Austrian is willing to travel to New York despite the safety concerns and restrictions around it, as men's tennis looks to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominic Thiem plans to travel to NY next week, but might pull out of #USOpen if players have to quarantine themselves prior to travelling to Italy for the Rome Masters afterwards.

"I enjoyed my time at home. If the tour starts, I'll be ready. If not, I'll stay home some more." — Lukas Zahrer (@ZahrerLukas) August 8, 2020

Dominic Thiem's manager and ATP Official Herwig Straka, however, is not happy at the lack of coordination between the Italian officials and the USTA. There is no written assurance yet that players travelling from Flushing Meadows will not have to quarantine themselves ahead of the Rome Masters, which is a matter of concern for Thiem as well as the others.

The US Open said they would pull it off: Dominic Thiem's manager Herwig Straka

Dominic Thiem at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals

Straka, who is part of Dominic Thiem's management team, revealed that despite assurances from the US Open, the quarantine decision has not been confirmed by the Italian government yet.

"The US Open said they would pull it off," Straka said. "It has still not been confirmed in writing that the players will be allowed to enter Rome without quarantine. The Italians, the Ministry of Health, they all refuse."

Straka also talked about why quarantine wouldn't be strictly necessary, given that the US Open participants would be in a protective 'bubble' during their New York stay.

"In truth, the players in America are never in the country," Straka added. "They are in the hotel and on the golf course. And they have a test every second or third day."

Dominc Thiem's manager emphasized that the quarantine rules would hurt not just the top 20 players (who are rumored to be planning a boycott of the American hardcourt season), but also the players below who will want to be present at both tournaments.

Straka himself had asserted in late July that conversations between the USTA and player representatives about the various issues were ongoing. Back then he was confident that the US Open would push through no matter what, but he is seemingly far less certain about the situation now.

As per Tiroler Tageszeitung, Straka had said:

"We went through all the regulations. There is now also the assurance from Homeland Security that the players will be allowed to enter without quarantine. They are trying everything to ensure that the US Open takes place. A bubble is created between the hotel and the facility. And Washington's cancellation will not have a negative impact on the US Open."

Back to business 🏋️‍♂️ After Berlin I took some days off and recharged my batteries. Now I am back in fitness training in the Austrian vineyards pic.twitter.com/AHACpE4ySZ — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) July 31, 2020

Dominic Thiem, who has been one of the more active players amid the pandemic, will go into the US Open seeded second as per the entry list. The Austrian will be a strong contender to win his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows behind the overwhelming favorite - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.