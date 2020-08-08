Top German official quashes rumors of Novak Djokovic & other top stars boycotting US Open

After Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from this year's US Open, speculations are rife about whether World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will also skip the tournament in Flushing Meadows despite being on the entry list.

Recently, however, Spanish publication Marca revealed that Novak Djokovic and the other Top 20 players on the ATP Tour might collectively boycott the American hardcourt season this year.

German ATP official and Vice President of the German tennis federation Dirk Hordorff has since then quashed these rumours.

Novak Djokovic will play the US Open: Dirk Hordorff

Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open

As reported by Eurosport, Hordorff claimed to be part of the video conference on which the decision was reportedly made by the players and said that despite there being some animosity over the cancellation of the Madrid Masters and the Washington Open, there will be no intentional 'strike'.

"I was in the call. There can be no talk of a threatened strike," asserted Hordorff.

Marca had earlier reported that Novak Djokovic, as ATP players' council president, has demanded to know what the quarantine rules will be like for foreign players who return to Europe after the US Open.

If those issues were not resolved, the Top 20 players in the rankings were set to boycott the US Open in favour of the European clay swing. Hordorff revealed that the players were visibly upset over the quarantine issues, but they will not intentionally miss the Cincinnati Masters (in New York) or the US Open.

"Of course the players want to return from the USA without quarantine," said Hordorff. "Everything was settled until the tournament in Madrid was canceled. With Kitzbühel there is probably a solution, now we have to see how it is with Rome. That is a to-do list item."

Advertisement

"We are in an ongoing pandemic with constantly changing situations," continued the German. "You have to have the flexibility right now, even if that's not pleasant. Because that means late decisions."

Novak Djokovic has been tipped by many to skip the US Open due to these incessant issues even though he has been practicing on hardcourts in his residence in Marbell, having ordered the match balls for the US Open.

According to Eurosport, however, Hordorff has confirmed that Novak Djokovic will ultimately be present in New York despite prominent cancellations including but not limited to- Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, and Stan Wawrinka.