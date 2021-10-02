Dominic Thiem says Arnold Schwarzenegger is more popular than Sigmund Freud in Austria, reveals he has never seen 'The Sound of Music'

Dominic Thiem has become one of Austria's most well-known sports personalities over the past few years. The Austrian's popularity soared after his US Open triumph last year.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, the 28-year-old was quizzed about all things Austria. When asked which Austrian personality was more popular out of late neurologist Sigmund Freud and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Thiem chose the latter.

The 28-year-old went on to label Schwarzenegger a legend and said he was "more beloved" because he was "still alive".

"I think Arnold because he is a legend," Thiem said. "He is still alive so I guess he is more beloved."

The conversation then shifted to jewelry, with Thiem revealing that he had never purchased an item from Svarovski, a popular glass and jewelry manufacturer from Austria.

"Not yet, but as it is a great Austrian institution, I think it's time to gift somebody (Svarovski) as a present," he added.

Turning his focus to movies, Dominic Thiem revealed he had never seen The Sound of Music, one of the most famous films shot in Austria. The popular feature film tells the true story of the "von Trapp" family, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II.

According to the 28-year-old, the film is more famous in the United States than it is in Austria.

"I haven't watched it ('The Sound of Music') yet, you won't believe it," he said. "I mean it is very famous in the States, but here in Austria, everybody knows of it, but barely anybody has watched it."

Finally, when asked to choose between summer hiking and skiing, Thiem chose the former. The Austrian said he was "not allowed" to ski at the moment, which is why he would prefer a hike in the Alps.

"Summer hiking in the Alps because I am allowed to do it. Skiing, unfortunately, I am not allowed to do it right now. But things can switch in ten years' time," Dominic Thiem said.

After making big changes to his team, Dominic Thiem eyes successful 2022 season

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 French Open

Dominic Thiem was forced to end his 2021 season prematurely due to a wrist injury. The Austrian had struggled for form even before picking up the wrist problem, failing to win a single title this year.

Following some big changes to his team though, Thiem will be looking to bounce back strongly and compete for the big titles next season.

The Austrian has parted ways with fitness trainer Alex Stober and manager Herwig Straka. He is now working with Galo Blanco and Gerard Pique's new sports management company Kosmos, as well as Jez Green, the former fitness trainer of Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev.

As things stand, Thiem is in danger of falling out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings. If he requires surgery on his wrist, he is unlikely to return until late March or April. As such, the 2022 season will be crucial in his bid to regain his spot near the summit of the men's game.

