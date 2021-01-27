Dominic Thiem says Australian Open is his next big goal, admits that the 'kiss' is his most used emoji

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem recently spoke on a wide range of topics with legendary doubles player Todd Woodbridge. Thiem mentioned that winning the Australian Open is his biggest goal at the moment, before answering a series of rapid-fire questions - including his favorite ice cream flavor and his most-used emoji.

Todd Woodbridge is a 16-time doubles Slam champion, who also boasts of six Majors in mixed doubles. Woodbridge is widely considered one of Australia’s most-accomplished athletes of all time, and is one of the most loved ones too.

While speaking to Dominic Thiem on the first episode of the Australian Open countdown, Woodbridge asked the 27-year-old to elaborate on some of his goals for the upcoming hardcourt swing. In response Thiem revealed his desire to do well at the Grand Slam and the ATP Cup, while stressing on the need to 'work hard'.

"The next big goal is Australian Open definitely," Thiem said. "I mean, of course also ATP Cup before but I know how tough and how brutal both physically and mentally a Grand Slam can be. So now I just try to practice very good, to work hard as well, but also to keep myself fresh."

Dominic Thiem then shifted his focus to last year’s Australian Open, where he finished as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic. The Austrian spoke glowingly about his overall experience at the event, adding that it was ‘one of the best’ tournaments he had ever played in his career.

“Was a hell of a tournament and hell of a trip,” Thiem continued. “I mean also before the ATP Cup was super nice. Of course also it comes to my mind this was last big big tournament which was normal. I mean, I played probably one of the best tournaments ever in my career and, well, (only) just failed.”

Dominic Thiem after losing to Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open

They then moved on to the rapid-fire round, where Dominic Thiem was asked a total of seven questions. The Austrian gave some interesting responses to those, including that vanilla is his favorite ice-cream flavor, that the 'kiss' is his most used emoji, and that cardio is his preferred mode of exercise.

Todd Woodbridge - How long can you last without your phone?

Dominic Thiem - Few hours?

TW - What's your most-used emoji?

DT - The kiss.

TW - What's your favorite ice cream flavor?

DT - Vanilla.

TW - Cardio or weights?

DT - Cardio.

TW - Night out or night in?

DT - Night out.

TW - What's the first thing you did when you woke up this morning?

DT - Check my phone.

TW - What is the one thing we don't know about you?

DT - Think you guys know everything about me. I have no secrets to hide.

It’s pretty easygoing with father Wolfgang as team captain: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem

In the absence of coach Nicolas Massu - who is recovering from COVID-19 - Dominic Thiem's father Wolfgang has taken on the responsibility of his son's training. In addition to that, Wolfgang Thiem is also serving as the captain of Austria's ATP Cup team.

In that context, the reigning US Open champion was asked if his father had established any strict rules in their working relationship. Thiem answered in the negative, and added that there was a relaxed atmosphere in place.

"No, it's pretty easygoing," Thiem said. "First time I think that he's captain of a team event on the tour so so I think a good experience for him."

Dominic Thiem then spoke about his US Open final against Alexander Zverev. The Austrian highlighted that both players had equal chances of winning the match, and marveled at how closely contested the encounter was.

"Both of us had such a huge chance to win that first Major and the thing everybody could see that we were both cramping at the end," Thiem said. "So it was it epic and could only end in the 5th set tiebreak."