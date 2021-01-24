"The more I talk, the bigger and longer the story would drag on" - Alexander Zverev on domestic abuse allegations

Alexander Zverev faced a lot of scrutiny during the latter stages of 2020 after he was accused of 'physical and emotional violence' by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. But Zverev refused to talk about the issue apart from flatly denying the allegations, and the German is sticking with the same strategy even in 2021.

Alexander Zverev was in a relationship with Sharypova for several years, before calling time on it in 2019. Subsequently, in October last year, Sharypova raised some alarming allegations against Zverev - which caused many on social media to call for an investigation by the ATP.

But speaking to the media ahead of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, the World No. 7 once again denied the allegations, and claimed that he doesn't wish to speak about the matter.

"Nowadays, with the force of social media, you can assign anything to anyone," Zverev said about the allegations. "The more I talk, the bigger and longer the story would drag on."

Another ex-girlfriend of Alexander Zverev's - Brenda Patea - revealed last year that she is pregnant with his child. Patea also claimed that she has no intention of sharing custody with the German.

Zverev, however, asserted that his impending fatherhood is the 'highlight' of his life, while also revealing that he knows the gender of the baby.

"That is a very special feeling for everyone in the world. It will be the highlight of my life. We know but we have decided not to say it (the gender of the child) yet," the German said.

Loved David Ferrer as a coach, we have left things open for for the future: Alexander Zverev

Even though Alexander Zverev hasn't hit a single competitive shot this year, the 2021 season has already been eventful for the German. The US Open finalist has made multiple changes to his team over the past few months.

Zverev ended a very short partnership with former French Open finalist David Ferrer in January, but both the player and the coach have insisted that they parted ways on a positive note.

"I loved David as a coach," Zverev said. "Apart from my father, he was the best coach I have ever had. Our personality matched very well. He wanted to be more with his family (during the pandemic). I can understand that, but we left everything open for the future."

The German also ended his partnership with Team8, the agency started by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Zverev cited personal reasons for the split, expressing a desire to work more closely with his family.

Per Instagram, Sascha Zverev has parted ways with Roger Federer’s Team8 management company.



He was being groomed as an heir, but not a big shock after Zverev’s tumultuous 2020, which included a Slam final but also poor pandemic citizenship and allegations of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/pUc75k2OaY — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 18, 2021

"We'll just take the business more into our hands, and Misha will help me," Alexander Zverev said. "They are the right people, they act in my interest."

Despite Alexander Zverev's claims, many have argued that Olga Sharypova's allegations played a part in Team8's decision to end their association with the German. The full side of Sharypova's story can be seen here.