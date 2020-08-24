Dominic Thiem is one of the favorites for the Cincinnati Masters as well as the US Open. The Austrian comes into both the tournaments as the second seed and is tipped by many to be the man to end the hegemony of the Big 3.

However, Thiem has adopted a cautious approach ahead of the hardcourt swing, and is taking it one match at a time and each on its own merit. He will begin his campaign at the Western & Southern Open against Filip Krajinovic in the second round on Monday, and claims that he is ‘well-prepared’ for this encounter.

New post: Tennis: Dominic Thiem trifft heute auf Filip Krajinovic – „Ich bin definitiv gut vorbereitet“ https://t.co/D1JGiB097c — Ring-sports.at (@RingSportsNews) August 24, 2020

In a recent interview with Krone, Dominic Thiem expressed his happiness with the conditions at Flushing Meadows despite the numerous restrictions in place. Thiem also said that all his preparations have gone as per plan, which would be music to the ears of his fans.

I am definitely well-prepared: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem

The last time Dominic Thiem and Filip Krajinovic played each other was in the final of the ill-fated Adria Tour (Serbian leg). Thiem won that exhibition match by a scoreline of 4-3 2-4 4-2.

This time around, the stakes are far higher for the Austrian who has just the single ATP 1000 title to his name till date (2019 Indian Wells). Dominic Thiem is drawn in the same half as the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Milos Raonic, Sascha Zverev and Andy Murray, but is focusing solely on his match against Krajinovic right now.

The Austrian seems quietly confident about his match against the Serbian, if his words are anything to go by.

“I am definitely well-prepared,” Dominic Thiem said emphatically.

Home 🏠 Thiem practicing on Grand Stand the feature court ⁦@CincyTennis⁩ pic.twitter.com/byvw0qMYaJ — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) August 21, 2020

Thiem isn’t as young as the Next Gen stars, and so the pressure on him is greater. The Austrian will also be aware of the fact that his chances for a big title - Cincinnati or US Open - are pretty high this time around due to the fact that both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are missing in action.

Dominic Thiem was one of the first non-American players to arrive at Flushing Meadows, having touched down about nine days ago. That gave him more than enough time to prepare, even though he initially had to stay confined in his hotel before his COVID-19 test result came out.

For Dominic Thiem, the restrictions aren't too big of a hindrance; he called the place ‘perfect’.

“The place is perfect, the conditions ideal. Everything went according to plan,” Thiem added.

2019 US Open - Day 2

Dominic Thiem will be looking to improve upon his past performances at Cincinnati, where he’s never gone past the quarterfinals. The draw hasn’t been too kind to him this time but he’ll definitely try his best to go as deep as possible.