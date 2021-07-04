Dominic Thiem says Novak Djokovic is the "absolute top favorite" at Wimbledon, reveals how he sustained his wrist injury

Dominic Thiem believes Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite to lift a sixth title at Wimbledon this year, but claims that Roger Federer can never be written off.

During a recent conversation with Sky Sports, the Austrian picked his favorites for the ongoing Championships, with Novak Djokovic occupying top spot. Thiem, who is sitting out Wimbledon after injuring his wrist last month, reckons Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini and Federer are also in the mix.

"Novak is the absolute top favorite," Thiem said. "Sascha, Medvedev and Berrettini can be dangerous. Never write off Federer. He's such a legend, such a good player. I'm looking forward to the matches. I'd rather be there but it's still interesting to watch from a distance."

Thiem sustained a wrist injury late in the first set of his second-round match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca. The 27-year-old said he "cracked" his wrist when he was late on a forehand.

"In Mallorca I hit a forehand too late, I tried to play the ball into the court by snapping my wrist and it quite cracked," said Thiem. "I never had problems with my wrist before so I felt right away it might be more serious. Unfortunately it turned out to be true."

The World No. 5 claimed he was not permitted to carry out any fitness activities barring "abs and back exercises" in the aftermath of his injury. However, Thiem revealed he would soon resume running in a bid to regain his endurance.

"I wasn't allowed to do anything for the first few days except abs and back exercises, now I can slowly start running again," continued the Austrian. "I'm trying to get my endurance back to a good level so that, as soon as I'm allowed to pick up the racket again, I'm 100% physically."

Thiem pointed out that he would not rush back onto the court as he stands the risk of picking up another injury. The Austrian hopes to reach "100%" before he resumes racket training.

"Otherwise it could happen that other parts of the body start to hurt and I want to avoid that. If my physical fitness is at 100% when I step back on court, it will take me less time to reach a reasonably good level again. I want to bring everything to the best possible level."

"I watch a lot of Wimbledon and every match at the Euros" - Dominic Thiem on how he spends his days

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 French Open

Dominic Thiem revealed he has been occupying himself by watching "a lot of Wimbledon" as well as the European Championship in football.

The Austrian, who has been advised not to resume training for another month or so, said he plans to utilize his free time by beginning "new projects" with his new management agency Kosmos Holding.

"I watch a lot of Wimbledon and every match at the Euro," Thiem said. "I also want to use the time to start new projects with my new management. Of course also to spend lots of time with friends, family, in the nature, and do things for fun like attending F1."

