“Five years ago, nobody knew that he’s coming up” - Dominic Thiem on whether Carlos Alcaraz will break all Grand Slam records

Dominic Thiem recently voiced his opinion regarding Carlos Alcaraz’s reign on the tour in the coming years.

The Austrian sat for a game of "true or false" at the Rennes Open where he answered the question about Alcaraz.

Thiem was asked whether the Spaniard would break all Grand Slam records. The former World No. 3 responded by saying that half a decade ago nobody was aware of Alcaraz. He similarly believed that one cannot predict who else will emerge in the next five years, and thus it was tough to make such a bold statement.

“Five years ago also, nobody knew that he’s coming up. So nobody knows which players are here in five years,” he said.

Apart from that, Dominic Thiem, who is an ardent fan of Chelsea Football Club, also disclosed whether he got a tattoo of their stadium after they won the Champions League. The 29-year-old said that he did not get inked but entertained the idea

“False. But it’s a good idea,” he admitted.

Furthermore, the Austrian, who used to play a two-handed backhand before switching to his menacing one-hander, revealed that he sometimes felt like switching back.

“True. Sometimes when I do bad mistakes,” he disclosed.

Dominic Thiem has been known as the “Prince of Clay” for his formidable clay-court form, which has seen him claim 10 of his 17 titles on the surface, as well as making two finals appearances at the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

When asked whether he would be willing to play on clay throughout the year, the 2020 US Open champion said that although he loved clay, he wouldn’t have won the biggest titles of his career if that was the case. Thiem's two biggest titles have come on hardcourts – victory at the 2019 Indian Wells Open and a Slam at Flushing Meadows in 2020.

“False. I love clay, obviously. I grew up on it, but I would have never won a Masters or a Grand Slam if it would be ‘play all year long on clay’,” he remarked.

Dominic Thiem has struggled with his form since suffering a wrist injury in 2021. The former World No. 3, who has fallen outside the top 150, recently reached the final at the Rennes ATP Challenger, which marks his first final since the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals. He was, however, defeated by home favorite Ugo Humbert for the title.

Thiem will now participate at the Moselle Open, where he is set to face Richard Gasquet in the first round.

“Welcome to the club” – Dominic Thiem congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on his 2022 US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his maiden Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open

Dominic Thiem, who was the champion at the US Open in 2020, congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for kick-starting his Grand Slam journey.

“Congrats Carlos Alcaraz! Welcome to the club!” he remarked.

Thiem congartulates Alcaraz in his instagram story

Alcaraz became the third straight maiden Grand Slam champion at Flushing Meadows after Dominic Thiem in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev in 2021.

While the Austrian and the Russian were aged 27 and 25 respectively, when they claimed their first and only Grand Slam to date, Carlos Alcaraz is 19 years old and has gone on to become the youngest men’s World No. 1 in history, owing to the 2022 US Open title.

