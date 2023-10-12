"Don't appreciate how Venus Williams is neglected" - Tennis fans miffed as Serena Williams set to be sole athlete honored with CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Serena Williams recently revealed that she will be feted by the jury at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on November 8. Several tennis fans were displeased with the decision citing the pervasive negligence of Venus Williams' contributions to the sport.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has focussed her efforts on her independent clothing line "S by Serena" ever since her retirement in 2022. Serena Williams was also very popular for her tennis outfits during her playing days. With that context, it makes a lot of sense for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to honor her with their "Fashion Icon Award".

Several fans took to social media in support of the seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams. One fan opined that this should have been a joint award, celebrating both the sisters' contributions to the sport.

"I think this should've been a joint celebration of both Venus [Williams] and Serena's contribution to bringing the black fashion into mainstream sports. Don't appreciate how Venus is neglected in moments of celebration and honour," the user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan emphasized that both the Williams sisters have played their part in revolutionizing fashion in women's tennis. The fan further opined that Venus Williams should have won the award over her sister.

"Listen, I get people's feedback out this. However, it is important to note that the Williams sisters revolutionized the fashion in women's tennis," the user tweeted.

"With that said, I do think Venus is the sister that should be receiving this award," the user added.

Expand Tweet

Another user posted:

"Serena [Williams] & Venus [Williams] have changed so much about tennis and beyond. Well done!! 👏👏🎾🏆 🐐"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Venus and Serena Williams really opened a big gate for people of color in tennis, they're an inspiration to the world" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently expressed deep admiration for the profound impact of Venus and Serena Williams on the world of tennis. Recognizing their significant contributions, Mouratoglou heaped praise on the sisters for their role in diversifying the sport and serving as a source of inspiration for countless people across the globe.

Mouratoglou, who served as Serena Williams' coach for over a decade, emphasized the significant part played by the Williams sisters in the world of tennis. He acknowledged that not only did they create opportunities for individuals of diverse backgrounds, but also emerged as global symbols of motivation and encouragement.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general. They really opened a big gate for people of color. That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," Mouratoglou said in an interview with CNN.

Former World No. 1s Serena Williams and her sister Venus have a combined total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them. Painting a picture of the Williams sisters' dominance in women's tennis, the American duo won 14 Major titles as a powerful doubles team.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"