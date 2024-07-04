“Don’t believe the hype” - Maria Sharapova discloses her advice to Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka after being chosen by them for dinner date

Maria Sharapova recently shared her advice to Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka after the two women picked the Russian as a companion for their dinner date. The 37-year-old is currently enjoying her return to Wimbledon exactly 20 years after her historic triumph, and graced the Royal Box.

A 17-year-old Sharapova stunned the world in 2004 when she defeated the World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Serena Williams 6-1, 6-4 at Wimbledon to become the third youngest woman in history to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish behind Lottie Dod and Martina Hingis.

The former World No. 1 sat down for a conversation with Tennis Channel where she was told that Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka had chosen her as a companion for their dinner date. Sharapova, who was delighted, was asked by Martina Navratilova if she had any advice for the young players.

Maria Sharapova talked about the importance of focus which was paramount if one wanted to achieve their goals.

“There’s so many distractions now I feel like, you know we are faced with so much adversity, challenges, social media. We want to be at like 10 different places at the same time and I think the focus has to always remain being what's important to you.” [5:45]

She also mentioned that to achieve one's goals, one needs to make sacrifices and should not let the hype get to them.

“If it's being the best in the world at one thing, you have to wake up and that is your goal and your vision and then I always say like don't believe the hype. The hype is so instant and it comes in and out so quickly. Just have an even composure when you win and when you lose.”

"It's hard to find that happy medium and I think that's what sweet spot is" - Maria Sharapova on maintaining the right composure through the highs and lows

Maria Sharapova (image source: GETTY)

Continuing her thoughts, Maria Sharapova also delved into the importance of maintaining the right frame of mind through the highs and the lows of wins and defeats for a young player.

“And of course, the victories are so special but if you treat them too high and you treat the tough moments as a really big low in your career, it's hard to find that happy medium and I think that’s what sweet spot is. It is really important, especially for a young player's career.” [6:22]

While Iga Swiatek will face Petra Martic in the second round, Naomi Osaka was ousted by Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-1 in the same round.

