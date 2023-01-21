"Don’t buy rights if you’re going to blow it" - Tennis world lays heavy criticism on ESPN for Australian Open 2023 coverage

The tennis world laid into broadcaster ESPN for its coverage of the 2023 Australian Open in the United States, heavily criticizing the lack of interest being shown in bringing a Grand Slam tournament to many fans in the country. American tennis is having a tournament to remember, as many players continue to score big wins, in turn leading to more frustration among fans as well as others owing to the lack of coverage.

The 2023 Australian Open is being covered exclusively on ESPN+, which is a paid service, but not on free-to-air TV, despite ESPN having multiple channels. Tennis fans and followers also highlighted that other sports are getting detailed coverage across multiple ESPN channels, but tennis continues to be sidelined almost a week into the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Ajla Tomljanovic and former American player Jesse Levine were among those who expressed their dissatisfaction. Levine highlighted that while the Australian Open is being covered on the paid service ESPN+, the lack of TV coverage did not sit well with him.

"How is tennis not on tv in the states right now? Yes espn + I get it, but one of the biggest tournaments in the world and can’t even watch!!" Levine wrote on Twitter.

"How is there no coverage of this match in the States," Tomljanovic expressed on Twitter with a hint of anger, during one of the matches on Thursday.

Journalist Matt Zemek stressed that Sebastian Korda's win over Daniil Medvedev on Friday was a huge moment for American tennis, but ESPN chose to ignore it, focusing on coverage of the NFL, hockey, and basketball. He urged those in positions of power in American tennis to take note of the issue.

"Korda d. Medvedev is a massive moment for American tennis, but ESPN and ESPN2 are currently talking about the NFL playoffs and showing basketball and hockey highlights," Zemek wrote.

"Do any American tennis executives, tourney directors, or tour officials think this is a serious problem?"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis journalists, fans, and others in the tennis world to ESPN's 2023 Australian Open coverage:

American players, ft. Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda, etc. shine at Australian Open 2023

Ben Shelton in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

American tennis players have had a memorable 2023 Australian Open, with established stars as well as underdogs performing quite well at the tournament. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, both of whom will play their fourth-round singles matches on Sunday, are the biggest title hopes in the women's draw.

On the men's side, there have been surprises aplently. While both Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe suffered early exits, Ben Shelton qualifying for the 4th round in his first Grand Slam tournament outside the US, Sebastian Korda beating 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, and Michael Mmoh's win against Alexander Zverev are among the biggest talking points.

JJ Wolf and Tommy Paul, along with Korda and Shelton, have also made it through to the last-16.

Doubles partners Gauff and Pegula, world No. 3 Rajeev Ram, and Desirae Krawczyk, are among the big title hopes in the doubles draws.

