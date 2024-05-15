Coco Gauff started the 2024 season on a high after winning the Auckland Open but has since failed to reach any final this year. Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has now come to Gauff's defense after the latter's run of form was brought up on social media.

Gauff enjoyed an excellent 2023. She won her first Grand Slam title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the final of the US Open, as well as the Cincinnati Open, her first WTA 1000 title.

She also climbed to World No. 1 in women's doubles along with Jessica Pegula and to World No. 3 in singles rankings. This saw her earn a nomination at the Laureus World Sports Awards for Breakthrough of the Year.

The ongoing season began well for the American, but she has struggled since then. She has put together a few deep runs, but has not been able to reach a final in the past seven tournaments.

An account on X questioned Coco Gauff's skills and asked how she won the US Open last year. Rennae Stubbs, a former professional player, came to the 20-year-old's rescue. Stubbs claimed that Gauff was going through a rough patch, adding that her achievements should not be disrespected.

"NO! we DONT disrespect hard working pros. Coco played GREAT all summer long last year & was the best player during the US Open Summer swing, there is no debate how or why she won the Open. She is obviously having a tough time right now, but we don't disrespect achievements earned," Stubbs commented via her X account.

Coco Gauff shines in Italian Open 2024, sets up semifinal showdown with Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Despite her recent struggles, Coco Gauff has performed well so far at the 2024 Italian Open. She picked up a 6-3, 6-3 win over Magdalena Frech in the second round and followed it up with a 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 win over Jaqueline Cristian in the third round.

In the fourth round, Gauff went past Spain's Paula Badosa 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 before defeating China's Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

With her win over Qinwen, Gauff surpassed Caroline Wozniacki for the most WTA 1000 level wins (61) before turning 21 since the introduction of the format in 2009. The American will take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinal in Rome on Friday, May 17.