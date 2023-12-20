"Don't have enough money to pay players to wear Rublo, maybe others will like the message and decide to wear it" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev spoke about the prospect of other tennis players wearing clothes from his apparel brand Rublo.

The Russian launched his brand Rublo earlier this year, and wore one of its shirts at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London, with a message reading "Play for the Kids" inscribed on it. He recently announced that he would be donating the earnings from his brand's sales to children in need.

Rublev spoke to Tennis365 regarding Rublo and said that he wanted to something related to clothes that would have a good message and would touch people.

“I wanted to do something with clothes for a long time and I wanted it to have some meaning, a good message that will touch people," the Russian said.

“I always buy things that have a message and can help and doing something that will benefit kids was the obvious step for me. Not every kid has a good life. A lot are suffering and they don’t have enough nice things in their life and I always thought that one day I might be able to help," he added.

Rublev also spoke about other players donning the brand's clothes in order to raise awareness of its message, stating that while he didn't have the money for his colleagues to wear his clothing, he was hoping that they would like the message behind it and decide to wear it.

“I don’t have enough money to pay players to wear this clothing, so I don’t think we can make that happen at the moment. Maybe others will like the message and decide to wear it, but it is nicer when a clothing company pay you some money to wear their clothes," Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov named "Favorite Doubles Duo" by fans at ATP awards

Andrey Rublev at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London

Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov won at the ATP Awards as they were voted the "Favorite Doubles Duo of the Year" by the fans. The duo won one tournament throughout the 2023 season at the Madrid Open.

Rublev himself had a pretty decent season, winning 56 out of 82 matches, with two titles to his name. The Russian won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and also reached the final at the Shanghai Masters. He also triumphed at the Swedish Open in Bastad. The 26-year-old reached the quarterfinals at three out of four Grand Slams.

Rublev will finish 2023 as the World No. 5.