"Don't keep going with it because I'm here to keep playing tennis" - Rafael Nadal rubbishes retirement talks following defeat at United Cup 2023

Rafael Nadal recently dismissed all speculation about his retirement following his defeat in the 2023 United Cup.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion faced Cameron Norrie in his first match of the new season. The result of the match between the two lefties was in favor of the Brit, who overcame the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Norrie's victory handed Britain a 1-0 lead over Spain, with a women's singles match to follow.

Rafael Nadal was asked in a post-match press conference if setbacks like this would make him consider retirement. The 36-year-old dismissed any such speculation, stating that he is here to play tennis and will not be hanging up his racquet anytime soon.

"So you are very, very interested on my retirement (smiling). I mean, that's, for the moment, is not the case. When this day arrives, I'm going to let you know, guys. Don't keep going with the retirement because I'm here to keep playing tennis," the Spaniard stated.

He stated that he will only consider retiring if he is on the court and finds it "hard" to play.

"No. I mean, when arrive the day that is go out on court and say, That's getting hard, is the day to say goodbye. I don't want to and I don't need to keep playing for no one reason," Nadal said.

"The only reason that I make sense to keep playing if I really enjoy what I do, and if I really feel it. If I don't feel it, I mean, I did much more than what I ever dreamed," he added.

"We are working well as a team but is true that the competition, the format don't give you a lot of chances" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 United Cup.

Rafael Nadal continued by speaking about his team (Spain), adding that they are working well together. However, he added that losing his first match has put the team under a "lot of pressure."

"Yeah, good atmosphere, easy. We know each other. No, we are working well as a team but is true that the competition; the format don't give you a lot of chances, a lot of room for mistakes, no? Losing my match now we are under a lot of pressure. So let's see," the Spaniard said.

The Spaniard, who will next face Australia's Alex de Minaur, addressed his upcoming opponent, saying the Australian will pose a major threat and that he will need to play "very well" to win.

"He's [de Minaur] a great player. Playing super fast. Playing with very high intensity. Taking the ball very early. Improved the serve. Yeah, gonna be another very tough match that I need to play very well to have any chance. So let's see," Nadal said.

