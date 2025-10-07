"Don't know if they can afford me" - Danielle Collins considers participating in 'The Bachelorette' as she confirms breakup with Bryan Kipp

Danielle Collins hinted at the possibility of joining The Bachelorette reality show, but seemed unsure whether they could afford her. She also mentioned her being single, confirming her split with her boyfriend Bryan Kipp for the first time on a podcast that aired on October 6, 2025.

As per a recent 'The Gay Tennis Podcast' episode, the host's question confirmed that Collins and Kipp had broken up, and the former tennis star might consider reality TV, specifically The Bachelorette.

"You mentioned earlier that you’re single and that maybe you're potentially on The Bachelorette. Would you consider reality TV?"

Collins expressed excitement about The Bachelorette but wondered whether the show would be able to pay her the 'big bucks'. (30:56 onwards)

"I would consider maybe going on reality TV, but it depends. Like I don't know if they can afford me. Listen, you know what I mean? Cuz this comes, like this is like some blockbuster entertainment right here, right? You would have to really pay out the big bucks to get me on, like you know the Bachelorette and that kind of thing cuz yeah, I mean, I would definitely consider it, but where would I be doing the Bachelorette? Like which country do you think? Like Australia," she said.

Danielle Collins had a phenomenal 2024 season, won the Miami Open and Charleston Open titles and regained her top 10 spot. She even announced that she would retire at the US Open, but soon overturned it and resumed playing in 2025. She ended her Charleston Open in the last eight and made the Strasbourg semifinals before playing her final game in Flushing Meadows.

Danielle Collins once shared how her then-boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, helped her stay motivated in her farewell year

Besides winning two tour-level titles in 2024, Danielle Collins also made it to the Italian Open semifinals, her first WTA 1000 top-four achievement on clay. She also advanced to the semifinals in Strasbourg and broke into the top 10.

As she was prepared to retire last year, Collins talked about how Kipp played a massive role in helping her navigate the farewell year by encouraging and keeping her motivated. (39:30)

"A huge part of that (staying motivated in the farewell year) too is that my boyfriend has been so supportive. My boyfriend's from Boston. He's, I think, a pretty gritty person. He's encouraged me a lot to just lean into myself constantly and putting my heart out there and wearing my heart on my sleeve. I feel like having that encouragement has been huge," she said. (via Advantage Connors)

Danielle Collins recently expressed her wish to competitively play pickleball as she already enjoys playing the sport recreationally.

