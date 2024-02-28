Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared her experience of falling ill during the American's campaign at the 2024 Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Fourth-seeded Fritz was defeated by Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round in Acapulco. Despite serving one more ace than his opponent's eight, and converting half of his six break point opportunities, Fritz was unable to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Riddle took to Instagram to share a series of stories where, in one of the posts, she shared a video of herself getting checked by a medical professional after falling ill in Mexico. She expressed her frustration, questioning why she always comes back to Mexico as she always 'half dies' whenever she visits the country.

"idk why I continue to come to Mexico when I half die literally every time," Riddle wrote.

Riddle also posted a picture of a plate of tacos, attributing her illness to them.

"Scene of the crime," she shared.

Despite her health issues, Riddle shared another video where she stated that she would return to LA looking "snatched", despite her recent illness.

" ✨ When you were in the bathroom the entire time you were in Mexico but about to come back to LA absolutely snatched ✨ 😌 😌 💅 ," Morgan Riddle stated.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

Taylor Fritz kicked off his 2024 season at the United Cup before making a quarterfinal run at the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open. However, his journey came to an end when he faced off against Novak Djokovic, who was vying for his 11th Australian Open and 25th Grand Slam title.

At the 2024 Delray Beach Open, Fritz secured his spot in the final by defeating the likes of Nuno Borges, Rinky Hijikata, and fellow American Marcos Giron. In the championship match, the former World No. 5 outplayed his compatriot Tommy Paul, claiming victory with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win to successfully defend his Delray Beach Open title.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on US hospitals banning IVF after controversial Alabama court ruling

Morgan Riddle at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Some hospitals in the United States, including the largest hospital in Alabama, have temporarily halted their in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments due to a controversial court ruling. The ruling declared that frozen embryos are legally equivalent to children, leading to potential criminal charges or punitive damages for patients and doctors who do not follow the ruling.

The Alabama Supreme Court's decision was influenced by cases involving three couples whose frozen embryos were destroyed in a fertility clinic accident.

The ruling seemingly angered Morgan Riddle, who took to social media to express her concerns. She criticized the decision, calling it "horrible" and stating that this news would be devastating for many women. She also implied that birth control could be the next target of the justice system.

"This is horrible. I can’t imagine how many women woke up to the worst news of their life this morning. Birth control is next. Don’t forget to vote this year besties," Riddle wrote in her Instagram story.

