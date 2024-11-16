"Don't know if I'm going to watch tennis at all now" - Iga Swiatek opens up on brief meeting with Rafael Nadal in Malaga, addresses his retirement

Iga Swiatek opened up about her brief meeting with Rafael Nadal in Malaga. The World No. 2 is representing Poland at the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup Finals, while Nadal is gearing up for his retirement next week at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (November 19-24).

Nadal, who announced his decision to retire at the Davis Cup in October, reached Malaga on Thursday to prepare for his career’s final tournament. The Spaniard kicked off his practice sessions right away and also posed with a few WTA players who are at the venue for the Billie Jean King Cup.

On Friday, Iga Swiatek and the Polish team were in action against the home team, Spain. The five-time Grand Slam champion battled it out against Paula Badosa, earning a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 win to reach the quarterfinals.

Before the clash, she had crossed paths with her idol, Rafael Nadal. Swiatek, however, hilariously avoided conversing with him so as to focus on her match.

"Yeah, we actually met. I don't know, like, five minutes before my match," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference, smiling. "So I wasn't really in my talking mode."

"But it's always nice to see Rafa," she added.

Iga Swiatek also made a surprising remark about not watching tennis going forward, considering the 22-time Grand Slam champion was the only player she followed.

"Honestly, he was the only player I watched, so I don't know if I'm going to watch tennis at all now," she said.

"I have mixed feelings" – Iga Swiatek on Rafael Nadal's retirement

Iga Swiatek (right) and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 US Open - Image Source: Getty

Over the years, Iga Swiatek has often vocalized her admiration for Rafael Nadal. After the Spaniard had announced his retirement, Swiatek paid an emotional video tribute, calling Nadal her “biggest inspiration.”

In her aforementioned press conference, Swiatek asserted that she would continue watching Nadal’s past classics after he hangs up his racket. She also touched on her “mixed feelings” about the 38-year-old’s decision to retire.

"I'm going to watch online his matches, because -- you know, I don't know. I have mixed feelings, because I'm happy that he can start a new chapter, and I'm happy that also he can have a nice finish here on Davis Cup, a tournament that he loves and in Spain, you know," she said. "But on the other hand, I really will miss watching him on court."

"Yeah, he's a huge inspiration. Yeah, I have mixed feelings, for sure," the former World No. 1 added.

Through to the quarterfinals, Iga Swiatek's Poland face Czechia next (November 16). Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will soon be joined by his teammates in Malaga, including Carlos Alacraz, who crashed out of the ATP Finals. Nadal is chasing his fifth victory for Spain, who face the Netherlands on November 19 for a spot in the semifinals.

