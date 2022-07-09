"Don't know how many opportunities to win Grand Slams I will have in the future" - Novak Djokovic after securing a spot in the Wimbledon finals

Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the Wimbledon final for the eighth time in his career on Friday, beating home hope Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Speaking to the media after his win over the Brit, Djokovic stunningly declared that he has doubts regarding his Grand Slam success for the remainder of his career.

“I am aware of what is at stake. Every match, every Grand Slam I play at this stage of my career, the stakes are high," Djokovic said. "I don't know how many opportunities to win Grand Slam trophies I will have in the future."

Djokovic explained that he would give it his all to win a seventh Wimbledon crown and added that his experience of playing Multiple Slam finals might give him the edge against Nick Kyrgios, who has never contested a Major final before.

"I face this final with a positive attitude and with confidence and the will to win. There are things I do to be well prepared mentally, emotionally and physically. It is not a guarantee because many things can happen on the track," said the Serb. "There is a lot of pressure and expectation. The experience I have at this level, playing a Grand Slam final against someone who hasn't done it before, may go slightly in my favor."

Having said that, the 20-time Major champion pointed out how Kyrgios is least affected by pressure situations and is a player capable of blowing anyone off the court with his powerful game.

"At the same time, knowing him and knowing how he behaves on the track, the pressure doesn't seem to affect him too much," continued the Serb. "He plays like a charm every time he steps out on the court. He has a lot of power with his serve and with his game. I'm sure he's going to go for it, he'll be aggressive. I'm going to make sure I'm prepared for it."

“It is always a goal to reach the match in which you play for the title" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic applauds as Cameron Norrie leaves the court after their semifinal clash at Wimbledon 2022

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic pointed out that his foremost goal when playing tournaments is to be able to reach the finals, which in turn would help him fight for the title.

“It is always a goal to reach the match in which you play for the title. At least for me in every tournament, particularly the Grand Slams. I am very satisfied and delighted to put myself in the position to win the trophy. "

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



32 -

31 - Roger Federer

30 - Rafael Nadal

19 - Ivan Lendl

18 - Pete Sampras



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Most Grand Slam men’s singles final appearances:32 - @DjokerNole 31 - Roger Federer30 - Rafael Nadal19 - Ivan Lendl18 - Pete Sampras Most Grand Slam men’s singles final appearances:32 - @DjokerNole31 - Roger Federer30 - Rafael Nadal19 - Ivan Lendl18 - Pete Sampras#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/EPd8EB4Tmk

The Serb endured a slow start against Norrie on Friday, getting broken thrice to concede the opening set to the Brit. Djokovic admitted to starting poorly and said that he "didn't feel so good" in the opening phase of the match and added that the nerves got the better of him.

"Today has been a good game. I didn't start as well as I have in other matches here at Wimbledon," he added. "I didn't feel so good at the beginning, a lot of mistakes, I couldn't find the rhythm. Nerves got the best of both of us, but he handled them better."

