Danielle Collins has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the season but she has been in inspired form lately, reaching the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open. However, the American is not in favor of relating her impending retirement with her current form.

Collins has produced some impressive performances so far in Rome, winning four matches without losing a single set. She has defeated the likes of Caroline Garcia, Irina-Camelia Begu, and Victoria Azarenka to reach the last four.

During her quarterfinal against Azarenka on May 15, Collins was involved in some dramatic moments. She clapped back at the crowd for making noise during her faults and even asked the cameraman to move away from her bench when she thought he was too close to it.

After the match, during her on-court interview, Collins was irked by a question regarding her form. The interviewer asked her if she has been playing with more freedom recently considering she is set to retire at the end of the season.

“I don’t really know what that means, to play freely. I’ve put so much work into this over the years. My success is a product of that and I hope people can respect that,” Collins said.

Previously, Collins mentioned that many people have not accepted the fact that she will be retiring soon. She asked them to let her retire in peace and start a family.

Danielle Collins is in inspired form with 19 wins in her last 20 matches

Danielle Collins at the Madrid Open.

After facing defeat against Iga Swiatek at the Indian Wells Open, Danielle Collins has won two tournaments and lost only once in 20 matches.

She put up an extraordinary display at the Miami Open by winning the tournament and dropping just one set, overall. In the final in Miami, she defeated World No. 4 Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3.

Next, she bagged the Charleston Open. On her way to the title, she defeated Ons Jabeur, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, and Daria Kasatkina.

After bagging a 15-match win streak by winning her first two matches at the Madrid Open, Collins faced defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 stage.

Four victories into her Italian Open campaign, the American is set up to face the Belarusian again. Collins will take on Sabalenka in the semifinal of the Italian Open on Thursday, May 16. Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, World No. 1 Swiatek will take on World No. 3 Coco Gauff.