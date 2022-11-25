"Don’t play with my feelings, Serena" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' latest hint towards tennis comeback

Serena Williams teased the tennis world, sparking more speculation about a potential comeback to tennis with a recent social media post. Williams unveiled a new tennis racket, suggesting that she is a "little bored" and wants to play some tennis.

Williams retired from professional tennis at the US Open in late August and had a memorable farewell ceremony at her home Grand Slam tournament. Since then, the 41-year-old has given subtle hints about a potential comeback to the sport.

On Thursday, Williams took to Instagram to post a photo of her new racket along with a cheeky caption. While there was no specific mention of a return to the tour, tennis fans could not contain their excitement and speculated about what the statement could mean.

"I'm a little bored," Serena Williams wrote on Instagram.

Many fans joked that the American tennis great was "messing" with them again, while others felt she would play at least one more Grand Slam next season.

"Don’t play with my feelings, Serena," a Twitter user wrote.

"She really felt hard done by that Roger's sending off out did hers," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Serena Williams' latest hint at a return to the sport:

Manoj @manojpoppadom @BenRothenberg I feel I’m the only person in the world (since the us open and looking at the things she has said) who thinks she is going to play the aus open. @BenRothenberg I feel I’m the only person in the world (since the us open and looking at the things she has said) who thinks she is going to play the aus open.

Serena Williams nominated for WTA Comeback Player of the Year award

In her final season on the WTA tour, Serena Williams was recently nominated for the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award. Williams returned to the tour shortly before the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after a year-long break due to injury and uncertainty regarding her future in the sport.

Donna Vekic, Daria Saville, and Tatjana Maria are the other nominees for the year-end award.

Williams started her comeback by playing in a doubles tournament before playing her first singles match in over a year at Wimbledon. She lost in the opening round at the grass-court Major. Ahead of the American hardcourt swing, Williams announced that she would bid farewell to tennis at the US Open.

She won three of the seven singles matches she played in 2022, with two of those wins coming at Flushing Meadows against Danka Kovinic and then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Williams has won the Comeback Player of the Year twice before, in 2004 and 2018.

