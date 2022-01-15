"Still one of the greatest of all time, don't question his legacy because of this" - Alexander Zverev on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy

Novak Djokovic's visa controversy ahead of the 2022 Australian Open has elicited a mixed response from the tennis fraternity. Alexander Zverev, who lost to the World No. 1 at Melbourne Park last year, offered his views on the situation at a press conference ahead of the Grand Slam.

Zverev said Djokovic will continue to be "one of the greatest players of all time" and that people should not question his legacy because of recent developments.

"Still for me, yeah, one of the greatest players of all time," Zverev said. "Yeah, I mean, this is obviously not a nice thing for everyone, for him especially. But don't question his legacy because of this."

"I don't know enough of the situation, but I do think if it would not be Novak Djokovic, world No. 1, with 20 Grand Slams, all that, then it would not be as big of a drama."

In response to a question on whether the medical exemption saga will change the public's perception of Djokovic, the 24-year-old said that the Serb was considered one of the greatest because of his on-court achievements, adding that the controversy would not take away his Grand Slam titles and weeks spent at No. 1.

"I mean, I don't know what the perception around the fans is," he continued. "I know that in the sport he's still seen as one of the greatest players because his achievements are not taken away. He still won 20 Grand Slams. He still has the most weeks as world No. 1."

Djokovic's saga, as well as other exciting events on the men's and women's professional tours, could be documented by Netflix in a series similar to F1's Drive to Survive.

Zverev, on his part, reckons the move will help tennis gain more fans.

"I think it's great for the ATP to try to promote the sport. I think Formula 1 did a similar thing where they were maybe losing fans a little bit. I find it a little bit unfortunate that ATP and not anybody has been discussing this with us. For example, I started filming my own thing with not a very big provider, which you probably can think who it is. That would be something that I would have liked it to be discussed with us," he said.

"But in general I think it's a great thing. In general I think tennis will gain fans and will gain younger fans. Of course, Netflix is a very good provider who can build it up, who can maybe make it even more than what it actually is."

"I've been practicing well and hopefully I can show that on the match court" - Alexander Zverev on Australian Open 2022 preparations

During the press conference, Alexander Zverev also spoke about his preparations for the season's first Slam. The German said he enjoyed his time on the practice courts and was hoping to have a good run at Melbourne Park. He did, however, admit that he would need a few matches under his belt to understand the level of his game.

"I need to be back in the situation where I'm playing one of the biggest tournaments in the world, where I'm competing with the best players in the world," the German said. "I can tell you more bit in a few days."

"I've been practicing well," he continued. "I've been feeling the ball well. Hopefully I can show that on the match court."

