Dan Evans explains why he's aligned with ATP and not the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA

Dan Evans has explained why he's with the ATP, the governing body of men's professional tennis, and not the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Evans, 32, suffered a straight-sets defeat against fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday, January 21. On Margaret Court Arena, Rublev edged a competitive first set for the loss of four games. The Russian would concede only five more games in the remainder of the match to return to the second week at Melbourne Park for the first time in two years.

It was a dominating performance from the 25-year-old Rublev, who hit 60 winners and played near-perfect first-strike tennis to thwart Evans. The Brit has now lost in the Australian Open third round in consecutive years.

In his post-match press conference, Evans was asked why he has never attended a PTPA meeting. The Brit was curt in his response that he wants no conflict between the ATP and PTPA and that he believes the ATP is doing a good enough job at the moment.

"I'm aligned with the ATP. I think they do a good job. I'm happy with what I get, and I appreciate what they do for us, and that's simply why I don't go.I don't think conflict is a good thing in this. We're trying to put men's and women's tennis together, and never mind another organisation," he said.

He continued to praise the ATP for the job they are doing.

"I think Andrea Gaudenzi, he's put out a vision, and I think it's pretty good. I listened to it at the ATP meetings, and I think it's pretty good. The numbers look good. Everything looks good to me," Evans added.

Dan Evans is now 3-4 on the season, having lost two of his three matches at the United Cup and stumbling in the opening round at the Adelaide 2 International.

"He has a decent chance" - Dan Evans on Andrey Rublev going deep at Australian Open

Dan Evans at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 6

Dan Evans reckons his conqueror has a good chance of going deep at the Australian Open this fortnight. Evans said in his post-match press conference that Rublev was 'solid' on the day and could make the most of a draw that's opening up.

"I think he's one of the highest seeds left, isn't he? Yeah, I think he could if he sticks to that mentality. Obviously, I was hanging around to try and hopefully he would blow up a bit, but he didn't today. He was solid off the ground. If he plays like that and sticks to that, he has a decent chance. He has a nice bit of the draw," the Brit said.

Rublev will next take on ninth seed Holger Rune on Sunday, January 22nd for a place in the last eight of the Australian Major.

Poll : 0 votes