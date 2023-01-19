Tennis analyst and former player Alex Corretja believes Rafael Nadal will "last forever" irrespective of whatever happens following his 2023 Australian Open exit.

Defending champion and top seed Nadal was knocked out by American Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets in the second round on Wednesday (January 18). This is the third consecutive Grand Slam he has exited with an injury, having injured his abdomen at the Wimbledon Championships last year and aggravated the same injury at the US Open during his defeat to Frances Tiafoe.

At the Australian Open, Nadal seemed to have sustained a hip injury. The Spaniard revealed in his post-match press conference that he had been dealing with some discomfort in his hip in the days leading up to the Melbourne Major. He also reported that he was unsure how serious the injury was or how long the recovery would take.

Corretja, however, expects Nadal to continue his career and does not see him retiring after the 2023 French Open, as it has been rumored.

"We know that Rafa is going to try until the end of his career, whatever he feels. So I don't necessarily feel that he's going to retire after Roland Garros, he's going to go day-by-day. He actually said on Eurosport in Spain something like ‘I'm going to continue until I see that I'm not going to be able to continue playing," he told Eurosport.

Though the former World No. 1 has had to deal with several injury issues over the last six months, Corretja feels that these injuries are only a little step back and he needs time to recover.

"So I don't think it's going to be the end of Rafa after Roland-Garros. Definitely when he's got these injuries it is [a little] step back in his mind and he also needs to recover. But if it's a short one I think it will give him like the hope to get ready again to hopefully have another chance to win another major - which might make a big difference on his career or not. Because at the end, when you've been winning so much, I don't think we need to count on whether he wins more majors or not," he expressed.

What's next for Rafael Nadal following Australian Open 2023 exit?

Injuries to his knees, elbows and left wrist have been a constant hindrance to Rafael Nadal throughout his career. His recent injury woes look to have impacted his level of performance on the tennis court, as the World No. 2 has managed just one win from his previous six matches.

The 36-year-old even admitted that he felt “destroyed mentally” after the latest setback. Further tests will reveal how serious his new injury is, which will dictate what his recovery period will be.

The Spaniard will turn 37 soon and his best days might be behind him. However, he refuses to give in to his injuries and bow out.

“It's a very simple thing: I like what I do. I like playing tennis. I know it's not forever. ... I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more. When you do things that you like to do, at the end of the day, it's not a sacrifice. You are doing the things that you want to do,” he expressed.

The French Open, Nadal’s favorite tournament is the next major on the tennis calendar and if he can shake off his recent injuries, the Spaniard is likely to still be the favorite to win that Grand Slam.

