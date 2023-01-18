Mackenzie McDonald says injured Rafael Nadal "didn't roll over and quit," but "kept fighting" in Australian Open tussle

Mackenzie McDonald scored an upset win over defending champion Rafael Nadal on Wednesday, ousting the 36-year-old in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

While there was no denying that McDonald showed flashes of brilliance, Nadal was also hampered by a hip injury that kept him from bringing his best tennis to the table. The match ended with the scoreline reading 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the American's favor.

Reflecting on the encounter in his post-match press conference, McDonald said even though Nadal was not at his 100% physically, it never looked like he would "roll over and quit". He was quick to add that he needed to be on the lookout as Nadal continued to fight till the end.

"I mean, even with him, it's never over until it's over type thing," Mackenzie McDonald said. "He didn't even want to roll over and quit. He kept fighting until basically the end, even though he maybe didn't have all his game.

"But I would say one I broke him maybe in that third set at the end there, it felt like he hadn't really seen any chances on my serve in that set, so I think I could have gone away with it there," he added.

Shifting focus to Nadal's approach to the match, McDonald said there were marked differences from his usual style. He felt that the Spaniard was more aggressive and was going for the winners more in a possible bid to finish rallies early and preserve energy.

"Yeah, he came out definitely with a different style," Mackenzie McDonald said. "He was more on the baseline going for actually more on his serve and more on his returns and actually hitting some winners too.

"I don't know what the stats were, but felt like he had more aces and actually hit more winners in the third set because he was going for it. But then again, he was behind a little bit with the running. So it made me think," he added.

Mackenzie McDonald looks to build on Rafael Nadal

upset

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open.

Mackenzie McDonald will look to build on his upset win over the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who was not only the defending champion, but also the top seed at this year's Australian Open. The Spaniard's exit has left his section of the draw wide open.

For McDonald, the next round will involve facing either Japan's 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka or Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina, who are yet to finish their second-round encounter. Other names crowding the section include big-hitters in the form of Karen Khachanov and Frances Tiafoe.

