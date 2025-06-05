"Don't think I'll be smiling as much as Carlos Alcaraz" - Coco Gauff reveals one thing she is trying to model off Spaniard

Coco Gauff has revealed how Carlos Alcaraz's philosophy continues to inspire her. Alcaraz, a former ATP No. 1 and a four-time Major champion, is known for enjoying life beyond the tennis court. The Spaniard himself has claimed on more than one occasion that he needs to feel happy in life in order to play his best tennis.

On Wednesday, June 4, Gauff sealed her progress to the semifinals of the 2025 French Open with a three-set victory against compatriot Madison Keys. After the conclusion of the contest, the WTA No. 2 spoke up about the inspiration she draws from second-ranked ATP icon Carlos Alcaraz.

"It's something I do try to model off of him. I have told him that I have tried to, like, have fun on the court like him and smile as much as he does, and that is something that he inspires me to do that more. Just enjoy the life in general, I find you play better. Yeah, for sure, I think he has a great philosophy, and it is something that I am trying to model," Gauff said.

However, Coco Gauff went on to acknowledge that she probably won't smile on court as much as Carlos Alcaraz does.

"I don't think I'll be out there smiling as much as Carlos does, sometimes when he lose and wins a match, but every now and then to try to crack some in. I'm usually a more serious person on the court, but I try to remember that it's just a game and try to treat it like that," she added.

Earlier this year, Gauff laid bare her thoughts on Alcaraz's admission about ATP rival Jannik Sinner.

"I can definitely agree with that" - Coco Gauff on Carlos Alcaraz's honest admission about rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Coco Gauff at a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Amid his run to the title at the Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz spoke up about what rival Jannik Sinner's return to action meant to him. Sinner served a three-month suspension in the buildup to this year's French Open due to twice testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol last year. He came back to compete in Rome, backed vociferously by the Italian crowd.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, Alcaraz said:

"I have seen him around, for me, it’s great to have him back. Honestly, I need him on the tour because, I mean, he pushes me to be a better player and give 100% everyday, to be better."

Reflecting on the Spaniard's words, Coco Gauff told Tennis Channel in Rome:

"Definitely, it's super important. I can definitely agree with that. But honestly, especially on the women's side of the game, I feel like there's so much depth so it's not only just the top three players. Every match is someone pushing you to be better and when you're at the top, people tend to play better against a higher-ranked player."

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff are currently going strong as far as their respective French Open campaigns are concerned. The Spaniard is set to face Lorenzo Musetti in the men's singles semifinals of the clay Major, while the American will lock horns with home hope Lois Boisson in the last four of the women's singles category.

