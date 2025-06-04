Lois Boisson has become the biggest story of the 2025 French Open, reaching the semifinals of the tournament in her Grand Slam debut. Entering the tournament with a wildcard, the Frenchwoman, playing in front of her home fans, took down Top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva to reach the final-four at Roland Garros.

Ad

Up next, Boisson will take on World No. 2 Coco Gauff. The other semifinal will see World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka take on three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. Boisson, therefore, finds herself among three of the biggest names on the WTA Tour in Paris.

Despite the enormity of the situation, Boisson appears as nonchalant as ever. Speaking in her press conference after the win over Andreeva on Wednesday, the World No. 361 emphasized that this is not some "miracle" run but the result of all the hardwork she has put in in recent times.

Ad

Trending

Up until February of this year, Boisson was out injured with an ACL tear, and had almost given up on tennis before making a comeback just weeks before the French Open main draw started.

“No, I don’t think it’s a miracle. For sure, I have a bit of luck. But I think it’s the hard work I’ve put since I started playing tennis. And also last year with my rehab [from injury]... It’s just a result of hard work and nothing else," Lois Boisson said.

Ad

As for her future at the tournament, Boisson sent a bold message to the three remaining start at the tournament, stating:

“I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a Grand Slam. For French players, even more [of a dream] to win Roland Garros. It’s a dream for sure. I will go for the dream. My dream is to win it. Not to be in the semifinals.”

Ad

Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson will meet for the first time at he French Open 2025

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

The meeting in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open will be the first ever clash between Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson on the WTA Tour.

Ad

While Gauff has nine titles to her name in singles, including one Grand Slam title at the US Open, Boisson has never won any, with her best result being a WTA 125 win at Saint-Melo in 2024.

Lois Boisson, regardless of what happens vs Gauff, is already guaranteed to become the new French No. 1 in the women's rankings next Monday. At the start of the tournament, she was ranked World No. 361 and out of the top 20 in France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More