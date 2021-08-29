"Don't think many people would have predicted that Novak Djokovic would go on to win 20 Grand Slams" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray will lock horns with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a marquee first-round encounter at the 2021 US Open. And ahead of the big clash, Murray was seen practicing on the courts with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Billie Jean King Centre.

During his pre-tournament press conference on Saturday, Murray was asked by a journalist about his early impressions of Djokovic. The 2012 US Open champion replied that even though Djokovic always had a strong and multifaceted game, winning 20 Slams wasn't something that anyone could have predicted.

"With Novak, I mean, he always had lots of qualities on the court, had a very solid all-around game," Murray said. "But I don't think many people would have predicted that he would go on to win 20 Grand Slams, trying to do what he's going to do here."

Murray further pointed out that Djokovic's athleticism was one of the standout features in the early years. He added that the World No. 1 has made major improvements to his game over the course of his career and turned himself into a "complete player".

"Yeah, like if you look at his game over the years, the things he's improved, he's turned himself into a complete player," Murray said. "He plays great on all surfaces. He has an underrated serve. He's the best returner of all time."

"I think his movement and his athleticism is something that maybe would stand him out from other players, maybe something you could have seen when he was younger," Murray continued.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic hitting out on practice court 1. Believe they will soon be moving over to Ashe for a practice set. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/eR1UFHm2uV — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) August 28, 2021

Comparing Novak Djokovic's defensive skills to the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Murray said that the Serb's "unbelievable flexibility" made him a little different. He added that Djokovic can slide into his shots even on hardcourts, effectively shrinking the playing area for his opponents.

"He had, like, unbelievable flexibility and stuff, was able to defend the corners extremely well," Murray said. "Not that Roger and Rafa don't defend very well, but it's more the way that Novak moves, it's quite different. The way he can slide into his backhand like even on hard courts and stuff, he shrinks the court that way."

"So, yeah, I don't think at 19, 20 years old, and when I knew him when we were 13, 14, I would have anticipated he'd go on to do what he's done," the Scot added. "Knew he was a great player, but to be doing what he's doing is very, very special."

"It will be a good, good test for me to see kind of where my game's at" - Andy Murray on facing Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray at a practice session ahead of the 2021 US Open.

Andy Murray also spoke about his first-round encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas, saying that it was "obviously was not the easiest draw". The 34-year-old added that he was looking forward to the match as it could prove to be a good test for him.

"I mean, I was on the bus on the way in to practice," Murray said. "Yeah, saw the draw. That was it. Yeah, obviously was not the easiest draw out there."

"And, yeah, like you said, when you're not seeded, these sorts of things can happen," he added. "Yeah, well, it will be a good, good test for me to see kind of where my game's at, where it's progressed to from when I arrived in the States really."

Murray and Tsitsipas' first-round encounter is scheduled to be played during the afternoon session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

