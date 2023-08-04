"Don't think Roger Federer needs my advice at all but I'll sit there and watch him" – Former Emma Raducanu coach on his desire to work with the Swiss

Emma Raducanu's former coach Nigel Sears recently expressed his desire to work with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

Sears has been a respectable name in the world of tennis for his 35 years of contribution as a coach. Over the course of his career, Sears helped eight players breach into the Top 10 WTA rankings. Some of his pupils include Daniela Hantuchova, Ana Ivanovic, and Emma Raducanu.T

Speaking to Dan Kiernan on the Control the Controllables podcast, the British coach was asked to name a player he would like to work with from the all-time list. Picking Federer, Sears stated that he would like to just watch the "majestic" Swiss play.

"If it’s a question of sitting there and watching and appreciating the tennis, I would sit there and appreciate Roger Federer. I don’t think he needs any of my advice at all but I'll sit there and watch him and appreciate it because to watch, he was just majestic," Sears said.

"It ended in the most perfect way" - Roger Federer on his last match

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during a Laver Cup match in 2022.

Roger Federer recently admitted in an interview that his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup was an ideal end to his career. Representing Team Europe, the Swiss joined forces with Rafael Nadal for a doubles tie against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World at the O2 Arena in London.

In the interview, the former World No. 1 discussed the last couple of years of his career and his struggles with the knee injury.

"I always feel like I’ve reached a high point, and then it keeps going. Life without the game, and life without the fans, and life without the schedule that has dominated my life for 25 years has definitely been something I didn’t know how I would take. For the longest time I tried to come back and give it one more shot and leave the game healthy, but it was not doable," he said.

"But the good/bad thing about COVID, and with my knee surgery, is that everything started to slow down in the past three years, so it wasn’t like I came from playing 100 matches and then boom, it’s over," he added.

He further mentioned that it was a perfect way to wrap up his illustrious career in the company of his greatest competitors and family.

"At the end, I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire. It ended in the most perfect way at the Laver Cup. I was surrounded by my biggest rivals, and my family was there and my friends. For me, it felt like, “OK, I’m good now. I don’t need to chase that itch anymore,'” he added.

