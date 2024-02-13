Two-time Grand Slam champion has dragged Serena Williams into a doping scandal, in light of Simona Halep's recent ban for taking a prohibited substance during the 2022 US Open.

After trace amounts of Roxadustat were found in the Romanian's urine sample, the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) handed her a four-year ban. Halep has now lodged a complaint with the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) hoping to reducing the sentence, and finally completed a three-day hearing last week.

While it remains to be seen whether CAS will rule in her favour, Nastase has come out in his compatriot's defense. Speaking in an interview with orangesport.ro, Nastase brought attention to the fact that Patrick Mouratoglou took responsibility for the banned substance present in Halep's samples, wherein the Frenchman had stated that he was the one who had recommended her to switch nutrient supplements.

"We have been able to establish where the contamination comes from. So we proposed her to take collagen and we brought her collagen from a company."

"This collagen happened to be contaminated, there was no way to know it. But I feel responsible for what happened because it's my team. So it's me basically who brought her this collagen," Mouratoglou had said earlier.

With that on record, Ilie Nastase opined that Halep could not have been the first person Mouratoglou has worked with who received the banned substance. Mouratoglou was the head coach of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams before he joined Halep's camp, making Nastase believe that she might be one of the players who benefited from a similar oversight in the past.

“I think that they (Mouratoglou’s staff) also included Serena Williams and others. If they gave it to Simona, they certainly gave it to the other players with whom he worked. I think so, I don’t think it’s Simona Halep [who] is the first to receive this from Mouratoglou,” Nastase said.

"Don’t you see how she looks like?" - Ilie Nastase has previously accused Serena Williams of doping

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Serena Williams has been accused of doping by Ilie Nastase, Banck in 2017, when Russian athletes were under scrutiny for participating in state-sponsored doping programmes, Nastase opined that America was doing the same, using Williams as an example.

The Romanian believed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion's physique was the result of such doping practices, saying:

“Russia’s image when it comes to sport suffered a lot because of doping, but it’s pretty clear in Serena’s case as well. Don’t you see how she looks like? No one controls the Americans when it comes to doping. If the truth came to light, all big tournaments would disappear, all sponsors would leave. You can’t even imagine."

