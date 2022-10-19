"Don’t think a worse piece of news has ever hit" - Tennis fans gutted as Amazon Prime to stop tennis broadcasting in UK

Tennis fans in the UK were left utterly disappointed after learning that Amazon Prime is reportedly set to step away from broadcasting tennis matches from the start of the 2024 season. Prime Video has become quite popular for its quality streaming of both WTA and ATP tournaments since its current five-year broadcast deal began in 2019.

As reported by The Times, Sky Sports is among the frontrunners to bag the broadcast rights for the next cycle after Amazon Prime decided to end its association with the men's and women's tours at the end of next season.

Prime Video's streaming service has become quite popular in the UK for its cost-effectiveness and dedication to showing many tournaments well beyond just the Grand Slams and other big ATP/WTA events. It also runs multiple streams for tournaments where many matches are played simultaneously.

Due to its popularity, fans have expressed concern about the future of streaming ATP/WTA events in the UK after Prime Video steps away.

"Genuinely don’t think a worse piece of news has ever hit this country," a fan wrote on Twitter, quoting journalist Stuart Fraser's tweet.

connor @CM37MCFC Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Genuinely don’t think a worse piece of news has ever hit this country twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Genuinely don’t think a worse piece of news has ever hit this country twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

nareh 😶‍🌫️⁉️ @roddickrumbling Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… tennis would rather sit naked on a hot grill than allow itself to be accessible twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… tennis would rather sit naked on a hot grill than allow itself to be accessible twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

"Prime have made the tennis tour the most accessible it's been in my lifetime, having grown up in a household without sky sports. this is beyond disappointing after all their efforts to unite wta and atp coverage - hope whoever buys the rights has @cwhitakersport at the forefront," another fan expressed.

KTB @katiebevano @stu_fraser prime have made the tennis tour the most accessible it's been in my lifetime, having grown up in a household without sky sports. this is beyond disappointing after all their efforts to unite wta and atp coverage - hope whoever buys the rights has @cwhitakersport at the forefront. @stu_fraser prime have made the tennis tour the most accessible it's been in my lifetime, having grown up in a household without sky sports. this is beyond disappointing after all their efforts to unite wta and atp coverage - hope whoever buys the rights has @cwhitakersport at the forefront.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Terry Mackie @terrymac51 Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… This is dreadful news. Amazon have been excellent. I don’t mind if Sky gets it (or,unlikely, BT). As long as @RobKoenigTennis and @nicklester are still doing their stuff. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… This is dreadful news. Amazon have been excellent. I don’t mind if Sky gets it (or,unlikely, BT). As long as @RobKoenigTennis and @nicklester are still doing their stuff. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

rachel @rvchelinnes Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Terrible, terrrrrible news. Prime were a great platform for broadcasting tennis. But yeah lets continue making sports even more inacessable by moving to Sky 🤦‍♀️ twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Terrible, terrrrrible news. Prime were a great platform for broadcasting tennis. But yeah lets continue making sports even more inacessable by moving to Sky 🤦‍♀️ twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Helen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @aomaakutu Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Well there goes any tennis watching for me from 2024 onwards. At least Federer’s retired now. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Well there goes any tennis watching for me from 2024 onwards. At least Federer’s retired now. twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Kim • #TeamLH @K_Thorp Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Thanks Serena for retiring before this tragedy happens for UK fans twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… Thanks Serena for retiring before this tragedy happens for UK fans twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

keir 🇪🇪🇷🇸🐊 @kxcii Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… there’s no way a traditional television broadcaster like sky will be able to make room for smaller events and the sheer number of simultaneous feeds needed for bigger events. this is awful news unless someone like discovery plus (eurosport) gets involved twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… there’s no way a traditional television broadcaster like sky will be able to make room for smaller events and the sheer number of simultaneous feeds needed for bigger events. this is awful news unless someone like discovery plus (eurosport) gets involved twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

AlexinCork @AlexinCork Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… Amazon Prime will step away from televising tennis in the UK at the end of 2023. The digital giant is not in the running for the fresh round of ATP and WTA rights. Sky Sports (soon to confirm a US Open deal) among the interested broadcasters. thetimes.co.uk/article/amazon… This sucks!! Prime has the best coverage. I’ve seen more tennis than ever before with their service. Why can’t we have nice things always? twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta… This sucks!! Prime has the best coverage. I’ve seen more tennis than ever before with their service. Why can’t we have nice things always? twitter.com/stu_fraser/sta…

Amazon Prime's historic broadcast deal for Emma Raducanu's 2021 US Open final will now help future of tennis in the UK

2021 US Open - Day 13

Amazon Prime, who held the UK broadcast rights for last year's US Open, struck a game-changing deal with Channel 4 ahead of the 2021 US Open final. As British teenager Emma Raducanu stood on the brink of history, Amazon Prime allowed Channel 4 to show its exclusive stream on free-to-air TV so that more Brits could watch the final without having to pay for the broadcast service.

The revenue earned from the broadcast of that final will now be invested in the future of women's tennis in the UK, as announced by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). Prime Video struck a deal with the LTA to start the 'Prime Video LTA Youth Girls Program' that will provide training to coaches and encourage young girls in the UK to take up the sport.

The program will also provide free equipment to girls who sign up for the program.

Poll : 0 votes