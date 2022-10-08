How Emma Raducanu's 2021 US Open final broadcast fund is being used to inspire the next-gen of female British players

Emma Raducanu's historic US Open title victory continues to create a long-lasting impact on British tennis, more than a year on since she lifted the trophy in New York as an 18-year-old. Funds from a broadcast deal for last year's US Open final between Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are set to be invested in the future of female British tennis players.

Raducanu's 2021 US Open campaign garnered more attention with each match she won as the teenager rose through the main draw in dominant style, coming from qualifying.

Raducanu made the final and was on the verge of becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a Major, giving rise to a broadcast deal between Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4. Through the deal, the latter was allowed to use and show Prime Video's exclusive stream for the US Open final on free-to-air TV so that more Brits could watch the final.

The deal generated a huge windfall, which will now be used to fund a new program that will inspire the next generation of female British tennis players. The initiative is a partnership between Prime Video and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and will provide training to coaches, who will then encourage more young girls in Britain to pick up tennis.

The announcement of the broadcast revenue being used to launch the 'Prime Video LTA Youth Girls Program' was made by the LTA. They further revealed that the fund will also be used to provide free tennis equipment to girls who sign up for the program to ensure that lack of equipment or the ability to procure them will not be a hurdle for young girls wanting to pursue tennis.

The program will run through 2024 and will be open to LTA-accredited tennis coaches in Great Britain.

Emma Raducanu did not drop a set across 10 matches (including qualifying) en route to the 2021 US Open title. She won the final against fellow teenager Fernadez 6-4, 6-3 to become the first ever player in men's or women's tennis to win a Grand Slam singles title as a qualifier.

"Step in the right direction to bring more young girls into the sport" - Emma Raducanu on the new LTA-Prime Video initiative

Emma Raducanu expressed her thoughts on the initiative by the LTA and Amazon Prime Video. Raducnau said that she is "extremely pleased" to see the funds from the broadcast deal being used for a great cause supporting the future of women's tennis, with the Brit herself being an LTA Youth ambassador.

“I’m extremely pleased to see the funds generated from the US Open Final go towards this new programme, which is a step in the right direction to bring more young girls into the sport and will continue to support a bright future for women’s tennis in this country," Emma Raducanu said on the same.

As an ambassador of LTA Youth, it’s great to see a complimentary program take shape and hopefully bring some more success."

Emma Raducanu became an instant superstar after winning the 2021 US Open title and creating history in the process. She has had a challenging and injury-plagued 2022 season, but Raducanu achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 10 earlier this year. She ended the 2021 season inside the top-20 of the WTA Rankings, but is currently ranked No. 67.

