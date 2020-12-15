According to Sam Groth, the intensity that Roger Federer plays with shouldn't be underestimated - even if it is different from the intensity that Rafael Nadal brings to the court. The Australian also complimented Federer's touch and delicacy, which he believes sets the Swiss apart from his main rivals Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The 33-year-old Groth, a former World No. 53 who retired from the sport in 2018, is currently a tennis media analyst. The Australian has played Roger Federer twice on the tour - at the 2014 US Open, where he went down in straight sets, and at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships, where he managed to take a set off the Swiss legend.

During a recent interaction on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis and Todd Woodbridge, Groth spoke about 'his two special memories' taking on Federer.

"It's the touch and the finesse that he shows more than the other two names (Nadal and Djokovic) I mentioned," Groth said. "That's why people love to watch him so much. He has that little bit of delicacy about what he does."

"Don't underestimate the level of intensity he brings," Groth added. "When you think of intensity on a tennis court, you think of a Rafael Nadal. It's a different intensity that Roger Federer brings on the court."

Wouldn't mind taking Roger Federer out on Court 9 at Melbourne Park because he's not used to that as much: Sam Groth

Roger Federer

Sam Groth then recalled his third round meeting against Federer at Wimbledon 2015, making special mention of Federer's ability to regain his composure after losing the third set.

"At Wimbledon, I was able to take a set. You stick with them (the Big 3) for an hour or so, you maybe able to sneak one (set)," Groth said. "As soon as the fourth set started, Roger's level was exactly the same again .. slight little lapse in my concentration and intensity from my side and he's all over you."

According to the Australian, Roger Federer has played so often on the main courts at the Majors that it gives the Swiss extra confidence as soon as he steps on to them. Groth added that he would love to play Federer in an unfamiliar setting - such as an outer court in Melbourne Park.

"It's his confidence level too," the 33-year-old said. "He's played at Centre Court 50 times, 60 times on this court. There's no nerves that he shows. Am sure there is still that nerves and desire to do well. But he's so comfortable in those surroundings. I wouldn't mind taking him out to Court 9 at Melbourne Park giving him a run on a quick court because he's not used to that as much. But on those big courts he is as comfortable as anybody."

Groth also believes the Swiss legend's aura and calmness clearly set him apart, as he recalled seeing Roger Federer for the first time in the US Open player lounge.

"At the US Open, the first time I ever played, seeing him in the player lounge, he has an aura about what he does," Groth said. "His level of confidence and his level of calmness I think it really shows. He's just got a different air about him the way he goes about things."