Paula Badosa has denied revealing any details about her conversation with Aryna Sabalenka after the latter's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov tragically passed away in Miami.

Badosa, who has struggled physically over nearly the last 12 months, started her Miami Open campaign on a positive note as she downed Simona Halep in the first round with a comeback effort on Tuesday, March 19.

Halep secured the opening set 6-1 in a flash with three breaks of Badosa's serve. The Spaniard, however, fought back strongly and won the following two sets to secure a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win and set up a meeting with her friend Aryna Sabalenka, whose boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov apparently committed suicide after landing in Miami recently.

During her post-match press conference on Tuesday, Badosa addressed questions on the Sabalenka situation. She revealed having a comfort talk with the Belarusian but didn't give too much away. She said:

"I don't want to talk about it. But of course, she's one of my best friends. Yesterday, I spoke with her a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she's going through. I know the entire situation. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer.

"It's a very tough situation. At the same point playing against her, it's also uncomfortable. Yeah, but I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that. I'm going to stay like this. Sorry."

"I think Aryna Sabalenka will get the power from somewhere" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa (L) with Aryna Sabalenka

Paula Badosa found it difficult to describe the situation of her best friend Aryna Sabalenka in words.

"I don't really know what to say. I mean, she [Aryna Sabalenka] is one of my best friends. Of course, I know what she's going through. Honestly, for me hasn't been easy, too," Paula Badosa said during the aforementioned press conference in Miami.

Baodsa, however, hoped that Sabalenka would find the energy and will to fight on the court in their meeting on Thursday, March 21.

"I really don't know what to say, honestly. She's a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere. I hope it's going to be a battle, a good match, and let's see," Paula Badosa added.

The two have thus far faced each other four times with their head-to-head balanced at 2-2.