Donna Vekic's coach calls out WTA over lack of coverage of Croatian despite winning start in Madrid

Donna Vekic's coach Sascha Bajin has raised questions over the WTA's (Women's Tennis Association) lack of coverage of the Croatian tennis star. Vekic kicked off her campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open with a straight set with Hailey Baptiste.

Ad

Vekic kicked off her European clay swing at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart against compatriot Jana Fett; however, she suffered a shocking straight-set defeat. She then headed to Madrid for the first WTA 1000 of the swing and was seeded 19th, due to which she received a bye into the second round.

The 28-year-old faced American rising star Hailey Baptiste, whom Vekic had no trouble eliminating in her opening match at the Madrid Open, decimating her 6-4, 6-3.

Ad

Trending

However, Donna Vekic's coach, Sascha Bajin, who joined the Croat's team from the 2025 season, questioned the WTA why they hadn't made any posts about her on X (formerly Twitter). He complained about the lack of coverage Vekic had been receiving and also highlighted how there were other players who were subjected to similar treatment.

"Hey @WTA why no post again about Donna’s match? 🥺 It’s been a few times now that there isn’t even a post about her winning. Just curios. Also other matches that finished and didn’t get any mention at all."

Ad

Bajin later clarified that he understood that the bigger names were getting a lot of coverage, but felt that other winners could also get their own tweet.

"Give the big names more attention ... but still give the others one tweet" - Donna Vekic's coach Sascha Bajin

Donna Vekic in action at the 2025 Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Many responded to Donna Vekic's coach Sascha Bajin's tweet, showing their support for his thoughts. When one user quipped how he was 'cooking' the WTA, a slang meaning to embarrass or outsmart someone, the Bajin responded that this was not his intention, and he just wants to see the winners of the day getting their limelight.

Ad

"Haha I’m not cooking anybody! At least not yet but I don’t know why they just don’t promote all the winners of the day? Yes of course give the big names more attention cuz they are the reason what most of the people are looking for but still give the others one tweet 😇."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alongside Bajin, Donna Vekic also has the brains of Pam Shriver in her team, who acts as a consultant.

Coming back to Madrid, Vekic will have a tough task in the third round of the WTA 1000 as she faces 11th seed Emma Navarro next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More