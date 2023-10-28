The Paris Master 2023 men’s singles draw has been released, and it features the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Andy Murray, among other top players in the world. The 51st edition of the ATP 1000 tournament is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 5 at the Accor Arena in Paris.

The top half of the draw includes seeded players like World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who returns to the tour after his historic US Open victory, and Andrey Rublev, who seems to be in solid form considering his run at the Shanghai Masters and the ongoing Vienna Open.

Jannik Sinner won the 2023 China Open and looks intimidating in the ongoing Erste Bank Open tournament, where he has a semi-final clash against Rublev. Sinner is placed in the top half, which also features Ben Shelton, who recently won his maiden ATP tournament in Tokyo.

Holger Rune, the defending champion, Andy Murray, and Tommy Paul are also placed in the first half of the draw.

Seeded players like Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Hubert Hurkacz, among others, are placed in the bottom half of the 2023 Paris Masters draw. Alcaraz has returned to Bercy after healing from back and foot ailments that forced him to withdraw from the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Many exciting first-round matches await as Paris maintains the tried-and-true 56-player draw system. After looking at the draw, tennis fans turned to Twitter to come up with their views on it, with some questioning the repetitive nature of the fixtures. Expressing their admiration for the Nole, one of the fans wrote:

"Draws have a different feel or vibe to them when Djokovic is in them".

Expand Tweet

Another fan came up with a hilarious reaction and tweeted:

"I swear to god some long-term married couples have seen each other less this year than Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur have".

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user posted:

"CANCEL THE PARIS MASTERS NOW!!!!!". I mean what a joke!".

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic’s record at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic to return to Paris

Novak Djokovic will undoubtedly have his eyes on titles beyond the Grand Slams. Adding a seventh Paris Bercy Masters title and a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown to his collection would surely be on his radar.

Djokovic first got his hands on the winner's trophy at the Paris Masters back in 2009, marking the beginning of his victorious journey. He then emerged victorious three times in a row between 2013 and 2015. In 2018, the Serb made the final, only to lose 7-5, 6-4 to Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic clinched his fifth victory here in 2019 by beating Denis Shapovalov, but couldn't keep the crown the next time around. Upon his return in 2021, he clinched his sixth title, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Serb reached the final hurdle yet again last year but fell short against a fired-up Holger Rune, who won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. The Dane will enter the current edition as the sixth seed.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis