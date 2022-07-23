"Dream Team" - Roger Federer reacts to Novak Djokovic joining Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic set the internet abuzz on Friday when he confirmed his participation in this year's Laver Cup alongside his biggest rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. The fifth edition of the tournament is all set to take place at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25 this year.

This will be the first time that the four players have come together for Team Europe, coached by Swedish legend Bjorn Borg, since the event's inception in 2017. While Federer and Nadal marqueed the first and third editions of the tournament, Federer and Djokovic did the same in 2018.

While the 'Big 3' have been a part of Borg's team in the past, this will be Andy Murray's first appearance in the Laver Cup. So far, three out of the six players in Team World, coached by America's John McEnroe, are Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Diego Schwartzman.

As soon as Laver Cup officials announced Djokovic's addition to the event, tennis fans started expressing their exhilaration as this might be the first and last time they get to see the four best players together. 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer shared a photo from the tournament's official social media account as he tagged the other three stars.

"Dream Team," Federer wrote.

Recently crowned Wimbledon winner Djokovic also took to Twitter to express his excitement.

"Let’s goooo," Djokovic tweeted.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the tournament's cancelation in 2020 and none of them played in 2021. Team Europe have never lost to Team World in the four editions contested, and looking at their lineup so far, the streak is likely to continue this year.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again" -Novak Djokovic

World No. 7 Novak Djokovic could miss the entire US Open series due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. However, the Serb is all charged up for playing in the Laver Cup with Federer, Nadal, Murray, and two more players still to be confirmed.

In a press release, Djokovic stated that it's one of the only tournaments on the tour that's a team event against familiar competition.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September. It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

