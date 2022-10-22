"Drop his nasty a**" - Martina Navratilova urges Adidas to sever ties with Kanye West over recent comments

Tennis great Martina Navratilova appealed to German multinational corporation Adidas to drop Kanye West in light of the singer/fashion designer making multiple antisemitic comments and then declaring that Adidas cannot drop him irrespective of his comments.

West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, has collaborated with Adidas for the YEEZY clothing line. The rapper has come under a lot of fire recently for his comments about Jews and spreading antisemitic sentiment.

After Kanye claimed that Adidas could not cut ties with him despite his views, Navratilova urged the sportswear giant to do so.

"Drop his nasty a** now!!!" Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

The rapper spoke about his Adidas partnership on the same day that the Anti-Defamation League urged the company to drop him from their campaigns.

"The thing about it being Adidas...I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what? Now what?" Kanye West said.

Kanye: "The thing about it being Adidas — I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what? Now what?"

Navratilova, who celebrated her 66th birthday earlier this week, does not shy away from expressing her views on political and social issues, particularly on social media. Speaking during a recent interview with Dr. Lipi Roy, Navratilova urged celebrities who do not express themselves on social media to start doing so to spread awareness and bring about change.

She is not just active on social media but is also seen at most major tennis tournaments, mostly working as a commentator or analyst.

"Women and therefore girls are always told what to do" - Martina Navratilova expresses her views on Twitter

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Martina Navratilova recently shared a picture on Twitter and through it suggested that women and girls should not listen to others and should do what they feel like, particularly by going against convention. A fan replied to her and shared an opposing view, suggesting that not everyone should feel the need to stand out and do things differently.

A fan replied to her and shared an opposing view, suggesting that not everyone should feel the need to stand out and do things differently.

Navratilova replied to the same, opining that women and girls, as opposed to boys, are always told to behave a certain way and the 'girl on the right' in the picture she shared, breaks the stereotype and sets a good example.

"Let me try to explain:) Women and therefore girls are always told what to do and being the good girls they are , they follow the predestined path. Hence the girl on the right. It is most definitely not the same thing for boys growing up," Navratilova wrote in response.

