"Girls are always told what to do" - Martina Navratilova tries to explain her POV to fan

Martina Navratilova is known for raising her voice on issues most people choose to stay silent on, and speaking her mind, even if it means going against popular opinion.

The former World No. 1 recently shared a photograph on her social media, suggesting that girls should do whatever they want to from a young age and not follow instructions from others.

A fan, however, held an opposing view. He stated that every person is worthy and it's okay to be themselves. He added that it's not necessary to always be unique to add meaning to one's life.

"Love Martina, but there is nothing "wrong" with the girls on the left. They are just as worthy. It is fine to be who you are. Not everyone needs to stand out from the crowd to have a meaningful and satisfying life," a fan tweeted.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion then tried to politely explain why she shared the image. She said that she picked out the odd one because young girls are always told exactly what to do at every step and they oblige, something that boys do not experience while growing up.

"Let me try to explain:) Women and therefore girls are always told what to do and being the good girls they are, they follow the predestined path. Hence the girl on the right. It is most definitely not the same thing for boys growing up," Navratilova responded.

Martina Navratilova defends Chris Evert after Novak Djokovic's comments on his rivalry with Rafael Nadal

Chris Evert (L) and Martina Navratilova

During a recent interview, Novak Djokovic spoke about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal and stated that the two players faced each other more times than any other duo in history, which is not factually correct.

"Everyone is my rival, whoever I step out on court against. But when it comes to who is my biggest rival, then it’s Nadal without a doubt. He is still there. We played more matches against each other than any other rivalry in the history of tennis. And I hope that we will play many more times, it’s exciting for us and for tennis," Djokovic said.

Djokovic and Nadal have met 59 times on the tour. The only two players who have squared off against each other more than them are Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert. Out of the 80 meetings between them, Navratilova won on 43 occasions, while Evert won 37 times.

Evert herself pointed out the mistake, for which she was trolled by Djokovic's fans who suggested that the Serb was talking about the men's circuit.

This was when Navratilova jumped in and defended Evert as she said that Djokovic clearly mentioned tennis and not just men's tennis.

"He literally said tennis," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

