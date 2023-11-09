Ons Jabeur will take on Anett Kontaveit in an exhibition match on Wednesday as the latter bids farewell to the sport in front of home fans in Tallinn, Estonia.

Teasing an exciting encounter on Saturday (November 11) in her social media posts, the Tunisian urged fans to come out in large numbers to celebrate her close friend's "amazing career" in her final match.

Jabeur shared pictures of her and Kontaveit on her Instagram stories and X (formerly Twitter), saying fans can expect drop shots, tweener and fun rallies from their Tallinn exhibition encounter.

"Come and join me in Talinn for my friend Anett’s farewell match and celebrate her amazing career. Drop shots, tweeners and rallies will be on the menu," Ons Jabeur wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kontaveit had earlier shared details of the encounter at the Tondiraba Ice Hall, luring fans with the appearance of this year's Wimbledon finalist.

"This year's most anticipated sporting event will take place in Tallinn already this Saturday, Moment WTA 7 and this year's Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is coming to play with me at the Tondiraba ice rink. The last 200 tennis fans still fit in the hall to have the best full house atmosphere," Anett Kontaveit wrote in her social media post.

"One of the warmest people on tour" - Anett Kontaveit on Ons Jabeur

Anett Kontaveit recalled Jabeur saying yes to playing her in the farewell encounter immediately.

Anett Kontaveit played her last competitive tournament at Wimbledon in July this year. She had beaten Lucrezia Stefanini in her opener before losing to Marie Bouzkova in the second round.

The Estonian had, at the time, announced her decision to bid farewell to the sport in front of her home fans in Tallinn against Ons Jabeur, who she described as "one of the warmest people".

"Ons Jabeur was the first person that came to my mind and I would really like to play with at home," Anett Kontaveit said. "She's one of the warmest people on tour and has always been very supportive. I can't think of a better person to have this match with."

"I was shocked when she immediately said yes without asking any questions," she continued. "She immediately agreed and was very happy that I asked her that."

The exhibition match, branded the "Big Tennis Night", will be played at the Tondiraba Ice Hall from 4pm local time on Saturday (November 11).