Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 30th edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships kicks off on Monday. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will play his first match of the 2022 season in Dubai. The Serb will be joined by top-ranked players including Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jannik Sinner.

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships?

The Dubai Tennis Championships is an ATP 500 event that takes place annually in Dubai, UAE.

The competition started in 1993 and has been held every year since then. Roger Federer has won a record eight titles in Dubai. Other winners of the tournament include Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick.

Venue

The competition will take place at the Aviation Club Tennis Center in Dubai, which has a capacity of 5000.

Players

Andrey Rublev is the second seed in the competition

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the event and is a heavy favorite to win it. Following his visa controversy in Australia, the Serb will be keen to triumph in Dubai for a sixth time.

Andrey Rublev is seeded second in the tournament and is another big contender for the title. The Russian has had a good week with a run to the final in Marseille and will look to carry his momentum to Dubai.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime is also a finalist in Marseille. The Canadian has been in fine form over the past month, having won his first title in Rotterdam after a semi-final run at the Australian Open. He will be keen to put on a good showing in Dubai.

Other players taking part in the competition include Hubert Kurkacz, Denis Shapovalov and reigning champion Aslan Karatsev.

Schedule

The Dubai Tennis Championships will take place from February 21-26. Djokovic's first match of the tournament will be against the talented Lorenzo Musetti while Rublev faces Dan Evans. Felix Auger-Aliassime starts off against Nikoloz Basilashvili while Jannik Sinner takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Prize Money

The prize money for the men's singles champion in Dubai is $523,740. The total prize money for the Dubai Tennis Championships is $2,949,665.

Where to Watch

Viewers in the UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships on Amazon Prime Video. Indian viewers can catch all the action live on Tennis TV while those in the United States can watch all the matches on Tennis Channel.

