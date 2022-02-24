Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Vesely preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Jiri Vesely

Date: 24 February 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,794,840

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Vesely preview

Novak Djokovic has won both of his matches this year in straight sets

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will take on Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday. Following an impressive 2021, the Serb did not participate in the Australian Open this year due to his visa being canceled.

Djokovic's first tournament of 2022 is the Dubai Tennis Championships and he is the top seed. The Serb started by defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round where he was up against Karen Khachanov. The 34-year-old took a decisive break and won the first set 6-3.

However, the Russian fought hard in the second set to take it to a tiebreak. However, Djokovic won it 7-2 to take the set and the match and seal his place in the quarterfinals.

ATP Tour @atptour



He will face Vesely or Bautista Agut next



@DDFTennis | #DDFTennis Incredible match from the top seed who defeats Khachanov in two sets 6-3 7-6He will face Vesely or Bautista Agut next Incredible match from the top seed who defeats Khachanov in two sets 6-3 7-6 👏He will face Vesely or Bautista Agut next 👀 @DDFTennis | #DDFTennis

Vesely started the year with an opening-ground exit at the Adelaide International 1. The Czech qualified for the main draw at the Sydney International but lost to Brandon Nakashima in the first round. He suffered another first-round exit at the Australian Open after losing to Stefan Kozlov.

Vesely then reached the quarterfinals of the Maharashtra Open before losing to eventual runner-up Emil Ruusuvuori. Entering the main draw at the Qatar Open, he was eliminated in the opening round by eventual semifinalist Arthur Rinderknech.

The Czech qualified for the maindraw at the Dubai Tennis Championships after wins over Hady Habib and Alexei Popyrin. Vesely beat Marin Cilic in the first round to set up a second-round clash against Roberto Bautista Agut. He defeated the in-form Spaniard 6-2, 6-4 to seal his place in the last eight.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



takes out Doha champ Bautista Agut in straight sets - moving into the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win at Jiri outta nowhere! @jiri_vesely takes out Doha champ Bautista Agut in straight sets - moving into the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win at #DDFTennis Jiri outta nowhere!@jiri_vesely takes out Doha champ Bautista Agut in straight sets - moving into the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win at #DDFTennis! https://t.co/ROa1Mjmhmk

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Vesely head to head

Thursday's match in Dubai will be the second meeting between both players (not counting a second round walkover at the US Open in 2016). Vesely won their first meeting at the 2016 Monte Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Vesely prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given his quality and experience. However, the Czech will be in good spirits entering the match, having beaten two higher-ranked opponents and is finding his form.

Djokovic is yet to be as dominant as he was in 2021 but he is still more than capable of doing enough to get by. The Serb's all-round game and mentality will undoubtedly be very tough to handle.

Djokovic will go for the jugular from game 1 and will put pressure on Vesely through his serve and powerful shots. The Czech's go-to weapon is his serve and he will be relying heavily on that to stand a chance against the World No.1.

In the end, Djokovic will have little trouble getting the better of Vesely and booking his place in the semifinals.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

