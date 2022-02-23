Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 scores, winners and recap: Novak Djokovic reaches quarterfinals by beating Karen Khachanov

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Wednesday.

The Serb was not at his best but did enough to get the better of Khachanov. The Russian put up a fight, especially in the second set, but did not have any answers for the Serb and lost in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(2).

Both players looked solid on serve for the most part, hitting a combined eight aces.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov match recap

The match started well with both players holding their serve in the first couple of games. The World No. 1 earned the first break to go 3-1 up. This proved to be decisive as he dropped only one point in his next three service games to take the opening set.

Khachanov started the second set well by holding his serve in the first game before pushing the 2020 champion to deuce in the next game. However, the Serb held before breaking his opponent to take a 2-1 lead.

Khachanov was resilient and had three break points in the fourth game. However, Djokovic saved all three of them and eventually won the game to go 3-1 up.

The Russian did not let up though and earned the break he was craving in the eighth game to draw level at 4-4. Djokovic had two break points in the following game but Khachanov held his nerve and managed to win the game to take a 5-4 lead.

Both players held in the next three games and the set went to a tie-break. Djokovic took a 3-1 lead and looked to have a firm grip on the match. The Serb pulled away, winning four of the next five points to take the tie-break 7-2 and win the match.

The World No. 1 will face Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely for a place in the semifinals. It will be his second meeting against the 28-year-old. Vesely currently leads the head-to-head 1-0, having beaten the Serb in the Monte-Carlo Masters back in 2016.

