Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 scores, winners and recap: Novak Djokovic shocked by Jiri Vesely, Daniil Medvedev to become the World No.1

Novak Djokovic's first tournament of the season in Dubai came to an end as he was stunned by World No.123 Jiri Vesely in straight sets. The Czech produced a fine display to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and maintain his 100% record against the Serb.

Djokovic's defeat also means that Daniil Medvedev will be crowned the new ATP World No.1 next week. The 26-year-old is the 27th man to achieve this feat and the first Russian since Marat Safin.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Vesely score

Jiri Vesely beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4). He will next face either Denis Shapovalov or Ricardas Berankis in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Vesely match recap

Vesely got off to the best possible start as he broke Djokovic in the very first game of the match. However, the Serb broke him back in the fourth game to level the score at 2-2.

Both players did well to hold their serve in the next few games before Vesely took a second break to go 4-3 up. This turned out to be decisive as the Czech took the opening set 6-4.

Both players served well and produced some good winners throughout the opening set. However, Vesely looked to be in fine form, especially after beating two higher-ranked opponents in previous rounds.

Djokovic started the second set strongly by taking the first game without dropping a point. He looked keen on making an early break and pushed Vesely to deuce. However, the 28-year-old was able to hold his serve and the score was 1-1.

Djokovic continued to put pressure on Vesely as he dropped only one point in his next two service games. However, the Serb's opponent managed to hold his serve as well and then broke him in the seventh game to go 4-3 up.

He had a break point in the following game but was unable to convert and Vesely went 5-3 up. Djokovic won the next game without dropping a single point before making his second break of the match to level the score at 5-5.

The Serb then saved a break point to take a 6-5 lead, but Vesely took the next game to take the second set to a tiebreak.

Vesely started the tiebreak strongly and raced to a 3-0 lead. The Czech eventually won the tiebreak 7-4 to win the match and seal his place in the semifinals. He will now take on either Ricardas Berankis or Denis Shapovalov for a place in the final.

With the victory, Vesely also maintains a 2-0 record over Djokovic.

