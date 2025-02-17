Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships is scheduled to be action-packed with second-round action commencing on February 18 (Tuesday). As many as 16 singles matches are scheduled for the day.

Day 2 already saw some notable losses from top players. From the seeded players, the most prominent loss was that of 10th-seeded Daria Kasatkina who lost 1-6, 4-6 to Sorana Cirstea in the opening round. Also, both finalists from the WTA 1000 event in Qatar last week, Amanda Anisimova and Jelen Ostapenko, failed to cross the first round, losing to McCartney Kessler and Moyuka Uchijima, respectively.

All Top eight seeds will begin their campaigns in Dubai, after having received opening round byes. The top three seeds of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff will be in action, as will the defending champion Jasmine Paolini who will begin her campaign against German qualifier Eva Lys.

Other seeds will include Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Zheng Qinwen, Emma Navarro, Karolina Muchova, and Paula Badosa. The schedule of Day 3 is as follows;

Schedule for Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs (Q) Eva Lys

Followed by: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs McCartney Kessler

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur/Peyton Stearns

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Veronika Kudermetova / Ekaterina Alexandrova

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Moyuka Uchijima

Followed by: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Liudmila Samsonova

Followed by: Clara Tauson vs Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (14) Karolina Muchova vs Emma Raducanu

Followed by: (8) Emma Navarro vs Belinda Bencic

To view the full schedule, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships (Getty)

Tennis fans all around the world will be able to catch all the action from the courts in Dubai on the following channels in their respective countries.

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

All matches on Day 3 at the Dubai Tennis Championships are slated to begin at 11:00 am local time across all four courts. Only the center court has a designated evening session, which will begin at 6:30 pm local time.

Audiences in America, Canada, the UK, and India can watch the matches at the following times:

Country Start time (All Courts) Start time (Evening session, Center Court) USA & Canada

February 18, 2025, 2:00 a.m. ET

February 18, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET UK

February 18, 2025, 7:00 a.m. GMT February 18, 2025, 2:30 p.m. GMT India

February 18, 2025, 12:30 p.m. IST

February 18, 2025, 8:00 p.m. IST

