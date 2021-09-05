Dusan Lajovic reveals he saw "something different" in 16-year-old Novak Djokovic, says he will be under "biggest pressure" at US Open

Dusan Lajovic recently talked at length about countryman Novak Djokovic, giving his perspective on the asension of the 20-time Major champion to the top of the sport.

Lajovic revealed that he first came across Djokovic when the latter was just 16 and playing tennis at a club back home in Serbia. The World No. 40 claimed that everyone in the club had touted Djokovic for future greatness, before recalling that he himself could see "something different" in his compatriot.

"It was a long time ago. It is three years' difference [in age]. I think Novak was 16 years old when I saw him for the first time at a tennis court at Partizan [tennis club]," Lajovic told ATPTour.com. "Everybody was saying, 'This is one of the guys that will be really good at tennis.' You could see there was something different with him from the other guys."

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of history at the ongoing US Open. Victory at Flushing Meadows will help the Serb complete the Calendar Slam and also give him sole ownership of the Grand Slam record - breaking the tie he currently has with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic broke Federer's record of most weeks as a World No. 1 earlier this year.

Djokovic broke Federer's record of most weeks as a World No. 1 earlier this year. The 34-year-old also shares the record of most Masters 1000 titles with Rafael Nadal.

Dusan Lajovic, on his part, believes it is "incredible" that Novak Djokovic is so close to achieving tennis immortality. He pointed out that Djokovic's records are especially monumental given that he achieved them during the toughest era of men's tennis.

Lajovic also reckons it will be difficult for someone in the future to replicate the success that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have achieved.

"It is incredible, especially because you are also playing in this era of the guys who are breaking records," Lajovic said. "To be in the same era as one of the guys who is the greatest of all-time, you know this is history. It will be really hard for someone to break these records these guys achieved and the way Novak is playing right now."

Should Djokovic win the US Open and complete the Calendar Slam, he will become the first man in more than 50 years to accomplish the feat. The Serb has also recently mentioned that winning the Calendar Slam will be the biggest achievement of his career.

Lajovic believes Novak Djokovic will be under immense pressure at the 2021 US Open

As such, many believe Djokovic will be under immense pressure for the next week or so, and Lajovic echoed that sentiment.

"Playing for what he is playing for at the US Open, the biggest pressure will be on him and not the players playing him," Lajovic said.

Dusan Lajovic then went on to point out that there is not much of a difference in the skill-set, IQ and tenacity of the various top players on tour. He stressed that resilience and mental strength are what separate the best from the good, which is why he believes Novak Djokovic is a cut above the rest.

"I think talent comes in many forms and when you see these top guys, they are very talented in every particular skill that you need for tennis," Lajovic said. "They are all moving very well, all very smart on the court, all very determined, big fighters. I think the biggest talent is who can mentally hold longer and right now it looks like Novak is on top of that."

"It looks like Novak Djokovic can break even more records" - Dusan Lajovic

Next in Arthur Ashe Stadium 🍿



Kei Nishikori & Novak Djokovic meet for a 20th time in their careers! pic.twitter.com/tTHciul6TZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

Novak Djokovic has broken or is on the cusp of breaking most relevant tennis records. But Dusan Lajovic believes the 34-year-old will go on to break many more records in the coming few years.

"It looks like he (Novak Djokovic) can break even more records, and you can’t even see the end," Lajovic said.

Lajovic further claimed Djokovic's success proves why you must have the "drive, passion and will" to succeed, as they can negate any circumstantial disadvantages.

"When you have someone from your country, it puts it even more into perspective that you need to have that drive, passion and will to be the best," Lajovic added. "It doesn’t matter where you come from or what conditions you have, you are really trying to sacrifice everything to succeed, and the opportunity will present itself.”

Edited by Musab Abid