Former World No. 1 Monica Seles believes that the race between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic for the title of 'Greatest Of All Time' is so close that there may not be any one winner at all.

The 39-year-old Roger Federer and the 34-year-old Rafael Nadal are tied at 20 Grand Slams each, the most in men's tennis history. But they are very closely followed by the 33-year-old Novak Djokovic, who is at 17 Majors and currently in the best shape of the three.

Monica Seles is one of tennis' all-time greats herself. She won nine Major titles in her career, which was interrupted by the unfortunate stabbing incident in 1993. Seles is still joint eighth on the all-time list for women though, and in a recent interview with Laureus she claimed that being in competitive shape for a long time would be crucial for each member of the Big 3.

“I always thought, between Roger Federer, Djokovic and Nadal, [being the greatest] was anybody's game. I think it’s whoever is going to be able to stay healthier longer," the 47-year-old said.

According to Seles, for a player like herself, a difference of one or two Majors between all-time greats is not a big deal. The American believes that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all equally the 'greatest', along with Rod Laver (the only player ever to win the calendar year Grand Slam twice) and 14-time major winner Pete Sampras.

“Truly they're all three the greatest, because it will be one or two Grand Slams differentiating them," Seles added. "As a fellow player, to me, it won't make a difference, because I will view all three, Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as the greatest, and Rod Laver and obviously Pete Sampras in there, as the greatest of the game."

Seles also claimed the Big 3 are living proof that there are different ways to succeed in tennis, which in turn is a source of inspiration for youngsters everywhere.

"They (Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) each three play such different styles of game, the way they approach the game," Seles said. "I think it's just great for young players to see that there's not one way to get to be a champion."

The 47-year-old went on to acknowledge the sheer hard work and preparation that the Big 3 have put in to get this far in their careers, no matter what the situation around them.

“The greatest of them all? I don't think any of us know," Seles said. "I mean, you can't say it's a coin toss up because all of them are working so hard for each Grand Slam title, and just trying to stay injury free. And, obviously what has been going on in the world it has not been easy in terms of training schedules, tournament schedules, preparations and mentally to handle it."

“It’s absolutely amazing, they’re all going for who's going to be potentially the greatest male tennis player in the history," she added. "It’s hard to believe that this moment could ever be replicated, and all these amazing champions, that they have achieved already so much, but they still have that drive and willpower to go out there."

Was screaming in my room when I was told I would be presenting the Laureus Award to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic: Monica Seles

Monica Seles (L) and Novak Djokovic

As a member of the Laureus Academy, Monica Seles has presented the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award to both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Recalling those moments, Seles admitted she couldn't control her delight at getting the rare opportunity.

"When I learned that I had the amazing honor of presenting the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award to Roger Federer, and then the year after to Novak Djokovic, it was one of those moments where, again, I was screaming in my room," Seles said.

“Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both athletes I just admire so much, and what they have achieved on the tennis court and off the tennis court, is just fantastic," she added. "And to be able to be in that position where I can share just for a mini-second that Laureus World Sports Award with them just meant so much to me."